UAE sends search and rescue teams to Afghanistan as earthquake death toll nears 1,000

The UAE on Monday sent search and rescue teams to support efforts to aid those affected by the earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan.

President Sheikh Mohamed directed teams from Abu Dhabi Civil Defence, the National Guard and the Joint Operations Command to assist the response to the tremor.

The UAE also sent urgent humanitarian aid, including essential relief supplies such as food, medicine and tents, to support those affected, state news agency Wam reported.

The earthquake has killed nearly 1,000 people and injured more than 2,800, the Taliban government said on Tuesday.

The 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit about 27km from Jalalabad, the country's fifth-largest city, at about midnight local time on Sunday, destroying numerous villages in the districts of Nur Gul, Soki, Watpur, Manogi and Chapadare.

Rescue volunteers and Taliban security officers move the injured by military helicopter following a 6.0 magnitude earthquake in the Mazar Dara village of Nurgal, north-east of Jalalabad. AFP An aerial view of earthquake damage at Mazar Dara village in Nurgal district, eastern Afghanistan. AFP An Afghan carries the body of a relative in a shroud from a ruined house following earthquakes in the Mazar Dara village of Nurgal, eastern Afghanistan. AFP Bearers take the deceased to a funeral ceremony after earthquakes at Mazar Dara village in Nurgal district, eastern Afghanistan. AFP Burying the dead of the earthquake in Kunar, eastern Afghanistan. EPA An injured boy receives hospital treatment after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake near Jalalabad, Afghanistan. AFP Stretchers are prepared to receive victims of an earthquake that killed hundreds and destroyed numerous villages in eastern Afghanistan. AP Afghans donate blood in Nangarhar. Hundreds are known to have died in the earthquake, with the death toll expected to rise. AP The location of a 6.0-magnitude earthquake that hit 27km north-east of Jalalabad. The epicentre was recorded at a depth of eight kilometres. EPA Injured Afghans receive medical treatment. AFP Volunteers transport an injured man to hospital. AFP Taliban soldiers and civilians carry earthquake survivors to an ambulance at an airport in Jalalabad. Reuters People carry a person injured in the earthquake to an awaiting ambulance in Jalalabad. Reuters

“Rescue operations are still under way there and several villages have been completely destroyed,” said Sharafat Zaman, a spokesman for the Taliban Ministry of Public Health. “The figures for martyrs and injured are changing. Medical teams from Kunar, Nangarhar and the capital Kabul have arrived in the area.”

Rescuers work through the night

The head of the Kunar Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Ehsanullah Ehsan, told AFP that "operations continued throughout the night".

He said there were "still injured people left in the distant villages" in need of evacuation to hospitals.

Villagers joined the rescue efforts, using their bare hands to clear debris of simple mud and stone homes built into steep valleys.

Some of the hardest-hit villages remain inaccessible due to blocked roads, the UN migration agency said.

On Monday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed his “full solidarity with the people of Afghanistan after the devastating earthquake”.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” he said in a post on X. The UN team in Afghanistan will spare no effort to assist those in need in the affected areas, he added.