UAE sends search and rescue teams to Afghanistan as earthquake death toll nears 1,000

The UAE on Monday sent search and rescue teams to support efforts to aid those affected by the earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan.
President Sheikh Mohamed directed teams from Abu Dhabi Civil Defence, the National Guard and the Joint Operations Command to assist the response to the tremor.
The UAE also sent urgent humanitarian aid, including essential relief supplies such as food, medicine and tents, to support those affected, state news agency Wam reported.
The earthquake has killed nearly 1,000 people and injured more than 2,800, the Taliban government said on Tuesday.
The 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit about 27km from Jalalabad, the country's fifth-largest city, at about midnight local time on Sunday, destroying numerous villages in the districts of Nur Gul, Soki, Watpur, Manogi and Chapadare.
“Rescue operations are still under way there and several villages have been completely destroyed,” said Sharafat Zaman, a spokesman for the Taliban Ministry of Public Health. “The figures for martyrs and injured are changing. Medical teams from Kunar, Nangarhar and the capital Kabul have arrived in the area.”
Rescuers work through the night
The head of the Kunar Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Ehsanullah Ehsan, told AFP that "operations continued throughout the night".
He said there were "still injured people left in the distant villages" in need of evacuation to hospitals.
Villagers joined the rescue efforts, using their bare hands to clear debris of simple mud and stone homes built into steep valleys.
Some of the hardest-hit villages remain inaccessible due to blocked roads, the UN migration agency said.
On Monday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed his “full solidarity with the people of Afghanistan after the devastating earthquake”.
“I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” he said in a post on X. The UN team in Afghanistan will spare no effort to assist those in need in the affected areas, he added.