Trending Middle East

Mosul heritage sites restored, and Afghanistan earthquake

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
September 02, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Mosul landmarks destroyed by ISIS are coming back to life. Rescue missions are under way in Afghanistan after an earthquake devastated parts of the country. Columbia University’s former president Minouche Shafik gets a new job in the UK government.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

UAE-led restoration project removes scars of Mosul’s ISIS destruction

Unesco deputy chief hails reopening of Mosul’s Al Nuri Mosque after painstaking rebuild

More than 800 killed in 6.0-magnitude earthquake in eastern Afghanistan

Starmer picks Minouche Shafik as new economic adviser despite ignominious Columbia exit

This episode features Mina Al-Oraibi, Editor-in-Chief; and Thomas Harding, Security and Policy Editor.

Editor’s note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our 2-minute listener survey. Click here.

Updated: September 02, 2025, 3:22 AM
A Christian cleric looks at the 12 century 'Al-Hadba' leaning minaret as they tour the historic Great Mosque of al-Nuri in the old city of Mosul on September 1, 2025, during the official reopening of the mosque after years of reconstruction. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP)

Mosul heritage sites restored, and Afghanistan earthquake

Felukah on code-switching, song-building and 'Arabeezy'

Felukah on code-switching, song-building and 'Arabeezy'

Israel said it found documents belonging to Mohammed Sinwar. Photo: Israel Defence Forces

Hamas leader dead, and Syrian forces attack Alawite hub

How to Adult: Shopping hacks for healthier meals

Food for thought - best meal prep tips to get you through the week

