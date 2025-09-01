UAE-led restoration project wipes away Mosul’s scars of ISIS destruction

Mosul has reclaimed its spirit with the completion of a UAE-led project that restored historic landmarks and erased some of the last remnants of ISIS destruction.

The seven-year project in the 2,500-year-old Iraqi city saw the reconstruction of Al Nuri Mosque and its leaning minaret, along with the churches of Our Lady of the Hour Convent and Al Tahera.

The completion was announced in a ceremony in the centuries-old mosque on Monday, attended by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, the UAE's Minister of Culture Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi and Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Noura Al Kaabi, as well as Unesco representatives and UN special envoy Mohamed Al Hassan.

The UAE funded Unesco in a $50.4 million initiative driven by its Ministry of Culture, part of a total of $115 million mobilised for the project.

Standing in front of the minaret, Ms Al Kaabi said the project has risen in a way that brings "joy to us all," adding that Mosul's heart "is beating once again".

"Today I see it rising again, stronger than before, a witness to the rebirth of the spirit of cities," added the Emirati minister. "Our message is clear: reviving heritage is reviving confidence in the future."

ISIS fighters shell-shocked Iraq and the world when they seized Mosul in June 2014 after a brief battle with the army, turning the ancient labyrinth of alleyways into a launchpad for a brutal regional campaign.

It was from the same mosque that ISIS’s former leader, Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi, declared a “caliphate” in July that year. His video, climbing the stairs to deliver his first sermon, is etched into the collective memory of Iraqis and the world.

Al Nuri Mosque compound in Mosul. ISIS terrorists blew up the mosque and its iconic leaning minaret after their leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi declared a ‘caliphate’. All photos: AFP Smoke billows from behind the Great Mosque of Al Nuri in Mosul's Old City during an offensive by Iraqi security forces to recapture the city from ISIS in 2017 Members of the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) with an ISIS flag held upside-down, after the terrorists were rooted out of Mosul A counter-terrorism troop takes part in the advance towards the Grand Mosque, on the way to ISIS being overthrown in Mosul The destroyed Al Nuri Mosque became symbolic of the rise of ISIS in Iraq The mosque in January 2018, six months after Iraqi forces seized the country's second city from ISIS The Iraqi Army gather for a group photo with the national flag raised at the site of Al Nuri Mosque in July 2017, during the offensive to retake the city Noura Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development at the time, and Iraqi Minister of Culture Firiyad Rawanduzi sign an agreement on the reconstruction of Al Nuri Mosque, at the Iraqi National Museum in Baghdad on April 23, 2018 French President Emmanuel Macron tours Al Nuri Mosque in August 2021 Builders work on the reconstruction of the historic mosque after its destruction at the hands of ISIS All's well that ends well, as the reconstructed Al Nuri Mosque dominates the Mosul skyline once again, ahead of a celebratory inauguration of restored heritage monuments in the city

The leaning minaret, which had stood over Mosul’s Old City for nearly 850 years before ISIS destroyed it, has risen once again as a guardian of history. A few metres away, the bells of Our Lady of the Hour Convent and Al Tahera churches rang again.

Bridge of cultures

Their restoration represents more than the revival of stone: it is the revival of hope, sending a powerful message of coexistence.

In April 2018, less than a year after the Iraqi army reclaimed Mosul following a brutal battle that destroyed nearly 80 per cent of the city, Ms Al Kaabi launched the project from Baghdad. Seven years later, she walked into Mosul, announcing its completion.

"Completing this project is a testament to the resilience of Iraqis in the face of terror, said Mr Al Sudani. “I want to thank everyone who worked to revive this rich legacy, and especially the UAE and Unesco.”

For centuries, Mosul has lived up to its Arabic name, which translates as “Linking Point”, a bridge between regions and cultures. The city became a crucible of Iraq’s diverse identity, marked by the coexistence of its ethnic, linguistic and religious groups.

When ISIS controlled the country's second-largest city, Christians were driven from their homes. Most who could not escape were killed. Churches and Christian heritage sites were either demolished or vandalised.

The UAE-led restoration project of Al Nuri Mosque in Mosul was completed. Mohamad Ali Harisi / The National

From the ashes of war

From the outset, the project faced major challenges. Thousands of tonnes of rubble had to be carefully removed and sifted for salvageable pieces. Workers also had to remove dangerous ordnance, including an unexploded bomb found beneath the mosque’s dome.

Al Nuri Mosque is named after the Seljuk ruler Nureddin Al Zinki, who ordered its construction in 1172. Its mihrab, a niche indicating the direction of Makkah, has been largely repaired with original stones. The minbar, from which sermons are delivered, had to be mostly rebuilt with new materials.

Before its destruction, Al Hadba minaret had a 40-metre rounded shaft, with an internal double helicoidal staircase and decorative brick panels. Originally built straight, it began to tilt over the centuries.

A central part of the plan was to create job opportunities for local people and attract foreign talent, aiming to put Mosul back on the path to regaining its reputation as a hub of connection.

An Iraqi-led panel of experts selected the winning design from 123 anonymous entries. The final design was created by a team of eight Egyptian architects.

The battle for the city, in its alleys and centuries-old streets, was among the most brutal in Iraq’s recent history. It marked the beginning of the end for ISIS after the extremists had seized two-thirds of Iraq and threatened Baghdad itself.

Other remnants of destruction are still visible in Mosul, particularly in the old neighbourhood, where ruined homes and piles of rubble bear witness to the fierce battles.

From the ashes of that devastating war, Moslawis now have hope for a better future. The reconstruction project has shown that international co-operation is possible and can breathe life back into their ravaged city.

"By leading this project, what you did was not only reconstructing bricks, you revived our souls," Nineveh province governor Abdul Qadir Al Dakhil told Emirati officials during the ceremony.

AI traffic lights to ease congestion at seven points to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street The seven points are: Shakhbout bin Sultan Street Dhafeer Street Hadbat Al Ghubainah Street (outbound) Salama bint Butti Street Al Dhafra Street Rabdan Street Umm Yifina Street exit (inbound)

War 2 Director: Ayan Mukerji Stars: Hrithik Roshan, NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana Rating: 2/5

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

Financial considerations before buying a property Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser’s total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching. “If it’s a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months,” she says. Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds. Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer’s needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier.

Conflict, drought, famine Estimates of the number of deaths caused by the famine range from 400,000 to 1 million, according to a document prepared for the UK House of Lords in 2024.

It has been claimed that the policies of the Ethiopian government, which took control after deposing Emperor Haile Selassie in a military-led revolution in 1974, contributed to the scale of the famine.

Dr Miriam Bradley, senior lecturer in humanitarian studies at the University of Manchester, has argued that, by the early 1980s, “several government policies combined to cause, rather than prevent, a famine which lasted from 1983 to 1985. Mengistu’s government imposed Stalinist-model agricultural policies involving forced collectivisation and villagisation [relocation of communities into planned villages].

The West became aware of the catastrophe through a series of BBC News reports by journalist Michael Buerk in October 1984 describing a “biblical famine” and containing graphic images of thousands of people, including children, facing starvation.

Band Aid Bob Geldof, singer with the Irish rock group The Boomtown Rats, formed Band Aid in response to the horrific images shown in the news broadcasts.

With Midge Ure of the band Ultravox, he wrote the hit charity single Do They Know it’s Christmas in December 1984, featuring a string of high-profile musicians.

Following the single’s success, the idea to stage a rock concert evolved.

Live Aid was a series of simultaneous concerts that took place at Wembley Stadium in London, John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, the US, and at various other venues across the world.

The combined event was broadcast to an estimated worldwide audience of 1.5 billion.

What sanctions would be reimposed? Under ‘snapback’, measures imposed on Iran by the UN Security Council in six resolutions would be restored, including: An arms embargo

A ban on uranium enrichment and reprocessing

A ban on launches and other activities with ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, as well as ballistic missile technology transfer and technical assistance

A targeted global asset freeze and travel ban on Iranian individuals and entities

Authorisation for countries to inspect Iran Air Cargo and Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines cargoes for banned goods

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Haltia.ai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202023%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Arto%20Bendiken%20and%20Talal%20Thabet%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20AI%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2041%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20About%20%241.7%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Self%2C%20family%20and%20friends%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

ALRAWABI%20SCHOOL%20FOR%20GIRLS %3Cp%3ECreator%3A%20Tima%20Shomali%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%C2%A0Tara%20Abboud%2C%C2%A0Kira%20Yaghnam%2C%20Tara%20Atalla%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Xpanceo Started: 2018 Founders: Roman Axelrod, Valentyn Volkov Based: Dubai, UAE Industry: Smart contact lenses, augmented/virtual reality Funding: $40 million Investor: Opportunity Venture (Asia)

Dust and sand storms compared Sand storm Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains

Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand

Duration: Short-lived, typically localised

Travel distance: Limited

Source: Open desert areas with strong winds Dust storm Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles

Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense

Duration: Can linger for days

Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres

Source: Can be carried from distant regions

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

What drives subscription retailing? Once the domain of newspaper home deliveries, subscription model retailing has combined with e-commerce to permeate myriad products and services. The concept has grown tremendously around the world and is forecast to thrive further, according to UnivDatos Market Insights’ report on recent and predicted trends in the sector. The global subscription e-commerce market was valued at $13.2 billion (Dh48.5bn) in 2018. It is forecast to touch $478.2bn in 2025, and include the entertainment, fitness, food, cosmetics, baby care and fashion sectors. The report says subscription-based services currently constitute “a small trend within e-commerce”. The US hosts almost 70 per cent of recurring plan firms, including leaders Dollar Shave Club, Hello Fresh and Netflix. Walmart and Sephora are among longer established retailers entering the space. UnivDatos cites younger and affluent urbanites as prime subscription targets, with women currently the largest share of end-users. That’s expected to remain unchanged until 2025, when women will represent a $246.6bn market share, owing to increasing numbers of start-ups targeting women. Personal care and beauty occupy the largest chunk of the worldwide subscription e-commerce market, with changing lifestyles, work schedules, customisation and convenience among the chief future drivers.

Result 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 – Group 1 (PA) $65,000 (Dirt) 2,000m; Winner: Brraq, Ryan Curatolo (jockey), Jean-Claude Pecout (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (Turf) 1,800m; Winner: Bright Melody, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Classic – Listed (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Naval Crown, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $195,000 (T) 2,810m; Winner: Volcanic Sky, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 8.50pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Meydan Challenge – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Zainhom, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi

Dengue%20fever%20symptoms %3Cp%3EHigh%20fever%20(40%C2%B0C%2F104%C2%B0F)%3Cbr%3ESevere%20headache%3Cbr%3EPain%20behind%20the%20eyes%3Cbr%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3Cbr%3ENausea%3Cbr%3EVomiting%3Cbr%3ESwollen%20glands%3Cbr%3ERash%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

Volvo ES90 Specs Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW) Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

RESULT Norway 1 Spain 1

Norway: King (90 4')

Spain: Niguez (47')

Results United States beat UAE by three wickets United States beat Scotland by 35 runs UAE v Scotland – no result United States beat UAE by 98 runs Scotland beat United States by four wickets Fixtures Sunday, 10am, ICC Academy, Dubai - UAE v Scotland Admission is free

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

Pharaoh's curse British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.

He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.

Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.

Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.