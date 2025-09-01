More than 800 killed in 6.0-magnitude earthquake in eastern Afghanistan

An earthquake in eastern Afghanistan has killed at least 800 people and injured more than 2,500, a spokesman for the Taliban government said on Monday.

The 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit about 27km from Jalalabad, the country's fifth-largest city, at about midnight local time, destroying numerous villages in the districts of Nur Gul, Soki, Watpur, Manogi and Chapadare.

“Rescue operations are still under way there and several villages have been completely destroyed,” said Sharafat Zaman, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health. "The figures for martyrs and injured are changing. Medical teams from Kunar, Nangarhar and the capital Kabul have arrived in the area."

He said many areas had not yet been able to report casualty figures and “the numbers were expected to change” as moredeaths and injuries are recorded.

The UAE has expressed its solidarity with Afghanistan over the victims of the earthquake. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs "conveyed the UAE’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the people of Afghanistan over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured."

UN Secretary General António Guterres also expressed his "full solidarity with the people of Afghanistan after the devastating earthquake."

"I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured," he said in a post on X, adding that the UN team in Afghanistan is mobilized and will spare no effort to assist those in need in the affected areas.

Jalalabad is a bustling trade city and key border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan. While municipality data shows the population is about 300,000, its metropolitan area is thought to be far larger. Most of its buildings are low-rise and built using concrete and brick.

In October 2023, an earthquake in Afghanistan's western province of Herat killed at least 2,400 people, the Taliban administration said.

Ravaged by four decades of war, Afghanistan is already contending with a humanitarian disaster.

With the return of the Taliban to power in 2021, foreign aid to Afghanistan has shrunk dramatically, undermining the already impoverished nation's ability to respond to natural disasters.

