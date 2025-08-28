'Calm in the middle of global chaos': Why newcomers are choosing Dubai

Dubai’s population crossed the four million mark this week but it was more than just a number on a government register.

Behind the milestone lies a patchwork of individual decisions, including families searching for safety, professionals seeking new opportunities and young people determined to carve out a future in a city that promises ambition and stability.

The National spoke to some of Dubai’s newest residents who have moved there for a variety of reasons, an indication of the city's versatility.

Safe haven

For Rami Ismail, 34, a Palestinian-Danish leadership coach, the journey to Dubai began years before the family packed their bags in June.

“I first came here in 2018 and I just fell in love. Back in Denmark, I would dream two or three times a week that I was in Dubai," he said.

He returned each winter with his wife and two children, aged nine and six, spending weeks at a time to confirm it was the right fit fir the family.

“I remember during one of my holidays seeing a woman walking alone at midnight with a baby in a stroller,” he said. "That moment stayed with me. I thought, this is where my kids can grow up feeling safe."

Dubai’s multicultural schools also offered his children a chance to learn Arabic and English alongside Danish, something he said was unavailable back home. And as Muslims, the abundance of halal dining options gave the family a peace of mind they lacked in Denmark.

Beyond family life, Mr Ismail said there are many business growth opportunities. “People here are so open," he said. "I can strike up a conversation in a cafe or on the paddle court and within minutes we’re exchanging ideas or contacts. That spirit of helping one another is incredible.

“Back home I would pay up to 60 per cent in taxes. Here I can focus on growth and on giving my kids an international upbringing.”

Young professional’s leap

That sense of opportunity is also what drew Zainab Abbasi, 20, from Islamabad, who decided last August to make Dubai her permanent home. She first came to visit for a month and, like Mr Ismail, was also struck by how safe the city felt.

“I was amazed that I could walk freely even at 3am,” she said. “That freedom, and the culture of always moving forward, really inspired me.”

The visit convinced her to pause her university studies and apply for jobs. Within months, she secured a role as a social media marketing manager at a real estate company.

“Everyone I meet is positive and growth-oriented," she said. "That’s not something I experienced back home but here it pushes me to be a better version of myself."

Outside of work, she enjoys Dubai’s beaches and says the city’s convenience makes daily life simple, including doorstep deliveries and clean public spaces.

Like many newcomers, she admits the summer heat has been the biggest challenge. “I grew up in the mountains, so this climate is very tough for me,” she said.

Ms Abbasi works with many clients who are buying homes in the city she describes as the “new land of opportunities”.

She said: “Every day I talk to clients from the UK and US who want to relocate here. They see Dubai as calm in the middle of global chaos … safe, stable and full of opportunities. I feel the same."

Her family, initially hesitant about her living alone at such a young age, have since embraced her decision. “They saw how happy I was and how safe I felt here. Now they’re supportive, and I can continue my studies while working."

Building family's future

For Enas Almasry, 31, the move to Dubai was motivated by professional ambition and family priorities.

The Egyptian communications specialist relocated from Cairo two months ago with her husband and two-year-old son, after her partner secured a new role.

“I feel completely comfortable leaving my child in nursery while I work,” she said. "The options here are excellent, and I trust the system. For me, safety is the most important thing about Dubai.”

Ms Almasry, who heads media relations at a PR firm expanding into the Gulf, says she has quickly discovered that Dubai’s professional scene is as competitive as it is rewarding. “It’s a challenging market with a lot of talent but that’s also what makes it exciting,” she said.

She hopes to raise her son in the UAE and build stronger connections in her industry. “The education system is very strong and I want him to grow up here,” she said. “For my career, being surrounded by high-profile professionals in communications and marketing is inspiring. It’s the right place to grow.”

Ideal for entrepreneurship

Vlada Lomova, 31, from Latvia, moved to Dubai in January to boost her career. She is chief executive of prhub.ae, a marketing agency, after having worked in the Gulf market for three years and travelled frequently to the city.

“Last year I realised that to grow my business and community faster, and to be fully present in this dynamic environment, I needed to move here,” she said.

Vlada Lomova moved from Latvia to Dubai in January 2025. Photo: Vlada Lomova

“Remote work gives you reach, but living in Dubai gives you real opportunities. I thought it would just be a business hub but it’s also a mix of opportunities, culture, community and even new hobbies. I even started wake-surfing here, which I absolutely love.”

She described Dubai as the centre of innovation and entrepreneurship in the region, where living in the city provides direct access to clients, partners and investors, as well as the chance to attend important events.

“In just a few months I’ve met so many amazing people,” she said. "I feel that those who move here are very special: open to opportunities, friendly and ambitious.

“The cost of living is high but it comes with quality and opportunities. The UAE government is clearly thinking long-term about attracting talent and entrepreneurs.

“Getting my documents took just about a month. It makes planning life and business here much more secure. I’ve been here less than a year, but I already see it as a long-term base for my business and life. It’s a place where you can think globally and still enjoy a very high quality of life.”