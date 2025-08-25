Budgeting for learning: Parents count back-to-school costs

With more the one million children across the country going back to school this week, families are bracing themselves for one of the most expensive times of the year.

Parents say the financial burden of uniforms, supplies, devices and activities has climbed steadily, forcing them to balance the joy of new beginnings with the impact on household budgets.

For Muna Alsumaiti, a 44-year-old mother of four children aged 14, 12, 11 and 7, the back-to-school routine begins weeks before classes resume.

Bedtimes are adjusted, screen time is reduced, and shopping lists are drawn up. She makes sure her children are part of the process, from choosing uniforms and supplies to planning lunch box menus.

"Back-to-school is always exciting but also stressful for parents," she told The National. "We want to give our children the best, but the costs keep rising every year."

Her family’s expenses average up to Dh2,000 per child on uniforms, shoes, bags, stationery and lunch boxes. When technology is required – laptops or iPads with specific features – the bills climb even higher.

"Every year it feels more expensive," she said. "Even basic items cost much more than before. With multiple children, the difference really adds up."

Muna Alsumaiti spends up to Dh2,000 per child on uniforms, shoes, bags, stationery and lunch boxes. Supplied

Uniforms, shoes and the hidden costs

Uniforms and shoes top the list of concerns for many parents. While they are often unavoidable purchases, families say prices have risen while quality has sometimes declined.

Katy Holmes, chief executive of the British Chamber of Commerce Dubai and mother of two teenage daughters, said she finds herself buying new school bags and pencil cases every year despite the cost.

"I remember all too well the nerves of going through the school gates at the start of term," she said. "I do see that a new bag can act like a shield and a prop to gain some extra confidence at the start of term."

However, she complained that sometimes quality is lacking in school uniform and items often need replacing regularly, but these costs are "unavoidable".

One mother told The National that she had spent Dh1,500 on six pairs of shorts and three T-shirts alone this year.

"My main expenses are most definitely the school uniforms, school fees and the transport fees," mother-of-one Sumit Augustine said.

"You’d have to get extra pairs of them lot – regular uniforms, sports uniforms, activity uniforms – you name it. Because they would be using these every day so you would have to send them with clean uniforms to school every day."

School fees and transport remain among the largest expenses for families. Ms Augustine recalls how much cheaper education was two decades ago.

"When I was in school, my fees were around Dh1,000 a month," she said. "Now, not only have tuition fees increased, but parents also need to budget for smart devices and app subscriptions."

Sumit Augustine said uniforms, devices, school fees and transport remain among the largest expenses for families. Supplied

Technology: A growing expense

Beyond the basics, the increasing role of technology in classrooms has introduced new costs.

"Bring Your Own Device" policies are now common, requiring parents to invest in tablets, laptops or iPads, as well as accessories and apps.

For 38-year-old mother Sarrah Khilawala, this year means buying an iPad for her son entering Year 1. "It’s a big expense for us," she said. "Every year, the costs increase – uniforms, bags, school trips, project supplies. Now with devices, the budget stretches even further."

Dr Aseel Takshe, acting dean at Canadian University Dubai and mother of an 11-year-old, agreed. "Even basics like T-shirts and uniforms are pricier, and then you add devices or headphones on top. The costs really do creep up."

Strategies to cope

While rising costs are unavoidable, parents are finding ways to reduce the impact. Shopping early and taking advantage of sales is a common strategy. Ms Augustine buys shoes and stationery in late July, when discounts are available, rather than in August when prices peak.

Ms Alsumaiti also shops early and reuses items where possible. "I reuse water bottles or lunch boxes if they’re still in good condition," she said. "It doesn’t solve everything, but every little bit helps."

Dr Takshe spreads her purchases throughout the summer to avoid a single financial hit. She also embraces hand-me-downs and second-hand shops. "Not every single thing needs to be brand new at the start of term," she said. "Sometimes last year’s backpack or shoes can get us through a bit longer."

Others use back-to-school season as a teaching opportunity. "I involve my son in budgeting and shopping decisions," said Dr Takshe. "Most importantly to me is to educate my son about needs vs wants."

Aseel Takshe embraces hand-me-downs as a means to cut costs. Supplied

Teaching financial responsibility

Some parents are taking creative approaches to teach financial literacy. Muna Mustafa, co-founder of SupperClub Middle East and mother of four, has turned her kitchen wall into a learning hub, covered with calendars, charts and rewards systems.

Her children earn stars by helping with chores or practicing piano, which they can trade in for snacks, activities, or even cash. "If they want a toy that costs Dh100, I ask them how they plan to earn it," she explained. "It takes time, but they learn that nothing comes for free."

She also believes in teaching delayed gratification. "We give the kids one to two weeks’ notice before a fun outing," she said. "The anticipation builds their happiness and teaches them patience – lessons that apply to other parts of life."

Finding balance

Despite the financial pressures, parents agree that back-to-school season remains a special milestone. It is a time for children to grow, gain independence and start new chapters, and for families to establish fresh routines.

Ms Holmes said that beyond financial preparation, she prioritises emotional readiness for her daughters. "We make sure they see friends before school starts, get proper sleep, and feel confident walking back through the school gates."

