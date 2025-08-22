Blazing a trail: School buses given high-tech fire safety boost for new term

Fire safety systems on school buses have been stepped up ahead of the academic year following a new government directive to retrofit vehicles with the latest protection measures.

About 70 per cent of vehicle fires start in the engine but the new fire safety systems are capable of reacting quickly and extinguishing flames before they spread.

Of the 17,000 school buses on UAE roads, about 2,500 have already been fitted with specialist automatic extinguishers, after the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology made the installation of fire suppression systems mandatory on April 15.

The systems have already been compulsory on newly manufactured buses since 2018 but older vehicles must now comply with the latest technology since the latest ruling. As thousands of children prepare to head back to school, work is well under way to retrofit fleets of older buses to ensure they are up to date with the latest safety standards.

Although bus fires are rare, when they do break out they can spread quickly, with devastating consequences. Fleet operators across the country are now looking to fit the systems in all school buses, with installation costs of up to Dh6,000 ($1,630).

Sam Malins, chief executive of Reacton Fire Suppression Systems, said many operators have upgraded vehicles during the summer, to coincide with licensing renewal.

“We have been manufacturing and stockpiling systems for nearly a year in anticipation of these regulations being implemented – we have warehouses full of systems ready to go,” he said.

“We also have a strong manufacturing production line to ensure we are well stocked. We know that our systems work highly effectively, as it has already saved a vehicle in Abu Dhabi from a potential major fire.”

Racing-car tech

The technology, which can be installed within a few hours, works by detecting fires through a tubular device that monitors abnormal engine temperatures.

Once triggered, a dry chemical agent is released from a pressurised cylinder to extinguish flames. The "burst-tube" technology was developed originally for racing cars, due to its efficiency in rapid response to prevent flames spreading to fuel lines.

The technology responds immediately and automatically, while drivers receive a dashboard alert, allowing driver and passengers to get out.

“School buses are the first phase of rolling out these systems and we will see further implementation to other buses and vehicles,” said Mr Malins.

Sam Malins from Reacton Fire Suppression Systems says many operators have upgraded vehicles this summer, to coincide with licensing renewal. Photo: Reacton

“Costs are only a few thousand dirhams, with the price depending on the size of the vehicle and specific requirements. This is very much in line with international standards. However, we have seen in international markets the deployment of cheap systems which have failed in the event of fires, so we must avoid cheap, inferior products.”

Systems are rigorously tested by the Emirates Safety Laboratory before vehicles are released back into operation. Fires on school buses are thankfully extremely rare.

The most recent report of a serious blaze was in 2022 in Sharjah, when young passengers were evacuated on the way home from school.

Sharjah Civil Defence responded immediately to the incident in Al Taawun and no injuries were reported.

Most buses are provided by fleet operators, although some schools will have their own fleet to manage.

For older school buses that are still safely operational, a few considerations are under discussion to determine how they will be brought up to new standards, said Thomas Edelmann founder of RoadSafety UAE.

“As we understand the situation, the final plan has not been agreed yet and governmental entities like RTA [Roads and Transport Authority] are still reviewing the final policy,” he said.

“Different emirates appear to be taking varied approaches. A meaningful regulatory solution for older buses, taking into account the investment costs for operators, should be developed.

“Leading bus fleet operators should be consulted to identify suitable solutions jointly with regulators, who should be invited to provide clarity and share their perspective.”

Safety priority

Annual fees for school transport services can vary, and are largely dependent on location and school, but range from Dh7,000 to almost Dh10,000. Safety innovations have become a priority for the thousands of yellow school buses on UAE roads.

Most are now fitted with collision-avoidance systems, anti-lock brakes, GPS trackers and three-point safety belts for passengers. New fire regulations covering school buses were launched in April to require all vehicles with 22 sets or more to have fire suppression devices fitted.

Taaleem, which runs 17 schools across the country, has been working with STS Group that provides a bus service for pupils.

“As schools reopen, the safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority, including when travelling to and from school,” said Maha Laasri, health and safety manager at Taaleem.

“We work closely with STS to ensure all buses meet or exceed current regulatory requirements. In line with the new regulations introduced in April, STS has confirmed this will be implemented across their fleet at the point of renewal, while existing buses continue to be equipped with fire extinguishers and supported by trained staff.

“As one of the UAE’s largest education providers, we welcome any measures that further strengthen student safety, and we are confident that the introduction of these new systems will build on the strong track record of safety that STS already upholds.”

While the RTA is responsible for speed limiters on buses and lorries, it is not clear if it will also be responsible for checking compliance with fire safety installations on school buses. The RTA was contacted for comment.

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology is responsible for development of standards, product registration and installation guidance, but has no authority for enforcement of non-compliant bus operators.

David Campbell is general manager at Emirates Safety Laboratory, the only lab in the Emirates certified for testing and certification of bus fire safety systems, as well as annual checks.

Mr Campbell warned against fleets installing safety systems that have not been approved to UAE standards.

“These systems are needed because most bus fires originate underneath the bus in the engine compartments,” he said. “A fire can take hold and engulf the entire bus in less time than it takes to evacuate the occupants, which is a significant life safety risk to the passengers.

“When compliant, fitted and maintained properly, these systems protect the bus from destruction and, more importantly, give all passengers safe passage to evacuate.

“It is relatively easy to retrofit the buses with a compliant system and there are plenty of quality products available in the UAE market. The buses will need to be reinspected and reapproved annually to ensure they maintain compliance.”

