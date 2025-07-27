UAE to resume airdrops to Gaza immediately as aid routes open up

The UAE is to resume air drops to Gaza to help the most vulnerable people after restrictions on aid routes into the enclave were lifted.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, said the UAE was responding to a humanitarian situation that had reached a critical and unprecedented level.

Since Israel cut off supplies to the territory in March, starvation has claimed the lives of more than 100 people, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

On social media, Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE would lead relief efforts alongside Jordan and the UK, that has also been permitted to resume air drops into Gaza.

“Our commitment to alleviating suffering and providing support is resolute and unwavering,” he said.

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza has reached a critical and unprecedented level. The United Arab Emirates remains at the forefront of efforts to deliver life-saving assistance to the Palestinian people.

“We will ensure essential aid reaches those most in need, whether through land, air or sea.

"Air drops are resuming once more, immediately.”

A UAE aid ship has set sail for Gaza via Al Arish, Egypt, having left Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi. All photos: Victor Besa / The National The Khalifa is loaded with 4,372 tonnes of food, 1,433 tonnes of shelter materials, 860 tonnes of medical supplies and 501 tonnes of health supplies It is the largest aid ship to be sent by the Emirates, under Operation Gallant Knight 3 The ship is also carrying a fully equipped field hospital that can accommodate 400 patients and 16 ambulances The ship has started its journey as ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas are at a crossroads The vessel is carrying 20 tankers to ensure Palestinians in Gaza have access to clean drinking water Hmoud Al Efari, co-ordinator of the UAE Aid mission

Up until last year, the UAE dropped thousands of tonnes of humanitarian aid, food and relief supplies into Gaza as part of the country’s Birds of Goodness operation.

According to the Co-ordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, the life-saving airdrops will be delivered in partnership with the Israeli military.

Gaza’s 2.1 million inhabitants have been left starving with severe restrictions on humanitarian aid and commercial deliveries.

UN nutrition screenings of 15,000 children in Gaza city in July assessed more than 16 per cent of the population as being acutely malnourished, above the 15 per cent threshold the UN uses for famine declarations.

It is a rapidly deteriorating situation, with just 4 per cent considered acutely malnourished in February.

A total blockade on humanitarian aid has been in place since March 2 after ceasefire talks collapsed.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said it carried out an airdrop of humanitarian aid “in accordance with the directives of the political echelon”.

An aid ship left the UAE from Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi to deliver 7,166 tonnes of supplies for Gaza this month under Operation Gallant Knight 3.

The Khalifa will deliver 4,372 tonnes of food, 1,433 tonnes of shelter materials, 860 tonnes of medical supplies and 501 tonnes of health supplies to Al Arish Port in Egypt.

Since the humanitarian crisis emerged in Gaza, the UAE has sent 77,266 tonnes of aid supplies to help those most in need.

