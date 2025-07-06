Mubadala is 'investing in AI and advanced tech to become a leading long-term global investor'

Mubadala's pioneering investments in fields such as artificial intelligence and advanced technology are aimed at achieving its vision of being a leading, long-term global investor, the company's chief strategy and risk officer has said.

Ahmed Al Calily told Wam that, in light of rapid global changes, Abu Dhabi’s strategic investment arm is keen to enhance its role and effective contributions to the efforts aimed at building a strong and diversified economic future for the UAE through investments in strategic, future-shaping sectors.

Investments in vital sectors such as AI, semiconductors, life sciences, financial markets and energy, as well as the establishment of national companies that compete at the global level, are allowing Mubadala to achieve its goals, he said.

Speaking to The National in January last year, Mr Al Calily said that "AI is definitely the next big mover and shaker".

"It is the next disruptor for the consumer and for enterprise," he said. "This is the future; you cannot run away from it."

Mubadala is continuing to expand its investments in sectors such as clean energy, health care and life sciences.

In May, Mubadala launched a new pharmaceuticals company, boosting the UAE's manufacturing sector and further positioning the Emirates' healthcare industry on the global stage.

Mubadala Bio will have a manufacturing capacity of more than 2.5 billion tablets and capsules, and 120 million units of intravenous solutions and injectables, the company said in a statement.

In its 2024 annual report, Mubadala's assets increased by 9.1 per cent year on year to reach Dh1.2 trillion, and achieved a 33.7 per cent year-on-year increase in investment placement to Dh119 billion, Wam reported.

Revenue from investments and asset disposals also increased by 10 per cent year on year to reach Dh109 billion.

