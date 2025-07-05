Grip on disruption: UAE and World Economic Forum launch global AI regulatory platform

In a bid to future-proof regulation amid rapid technological disruption, the World Economic Forum has teamed up with the UAE to launch an initiative that aims to overhaul how governments around the world respond to emerging technologies such as AI.

Unveiled in Geneva on Friday, the Global Regulatory Innovation Platform (Grip) promises to reimagine regulatory systems for the "Intelligent Age" – one increasingly defined by advances in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and digital finance.

The aim of Grip is to close the gap on policy and industry advancement by bringing together government, industry leaders and tech experts to co-design tools and frameworks that are as agile and adaptive as the technologies they seek to govern.

"Innovation moves fast – regulation must too,” said Børge Brende, president of the World Economic Forum. “Grip enables governments to co-create policy frameworks that are agile, anticipatory and ready for the technologies shaping our future.”

Among GRIP's deliverables over the next two years are a global regulatory playbook, offering practical frameworks and case studies for innovation governance; a future readiness index to assess countries' preparedness for emerging technologies; and a regulatory innovation hub, where pilot solutions can be tested and scaled in partnership with industry.

“Sustainable economies thrive only within forward-looking and agile regulatory ecosystems. The quality of life of our communities in the future exponentially depends on the work conducted by regulators,” said Maryam Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet.

“Grip will strive to empower legislators globally, providing them with cutting-edge regulatory tools and data to keep pace with a world of relentless technological breakthroughs.”

Boston Consulting Group will contribute as knowledge partner, alongside a network of leading legal, policy and tech experts.

Installation at the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) inaugural commencement ceremony in Abu Dhabi. The National

UAE leading the charge on AI

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this year, Ms Al Hammadi told delegates at the World Economic Forum that the UAE had emerged as one of the most digitally advanced in the world, having accelerated well ahead of schedule in rolling out online services.

The country's ambitious strategy has already delivered billions of dollars in savings, improved efficiency, and positioned the UAE as a global magnet for top talent in advanced technology and artificial intelligence.

From January, the UAE's National Artificial Intelligence System will be an advisory member of the UAE Cabinet, the Ministerial Development Council and the boards of government firms and federal bodies – a move announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

It marks the latest step in a long-term national push to embed AI across governance and society. In 2017, the UAE became the first country in the world to have a Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence. Since then, it has launched a national AI strategy and a dedicated AI university.