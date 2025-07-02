President Sheikh Mohamed discusses AI and food security with Greek Prime Minister

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday held a phone call with Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece, to discuss bilateral co-operation.

The two leaders talked about the economic sector, investment, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, food security, renewable energy and sustainability, state news agency Wam reported.

They emphasised the key role of supporting the objectives of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the UAE and Greece, as well as the importance of working towards peaceful solutions to conflicts and crises facing the region and world.

Earlier this year, Greece signed a strategic partnership with Egypt in a bid to secure stability in the Eastern Mediterranean. The two countries also declared a joint stance on the need to respect international law to promote peace in Gaza.

Mr Mitsotakis, 57, a former banker and scion of a powerful political family, has been Prime Minister since 2023.

