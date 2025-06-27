President Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with President of Iraq

President Sheikh Mohamed on Friday received a phone call from Abdul Latif Rashid, President of Iraq.

The two men discussed the latest developments in the Middle East and stressed the importance of enhancing dialogue to find diplomatic solutions to regional issues, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the importance of consolidating peace, maintaining security and stability, while Mr Rashid stressed the same.

They also discussed the possibility of developing joint action between the UAE and Iraq, before exchanging seasonal greetings for the Islamic New Year.

It comes as the Emirates joins the Muslim world in celebrating what is known as Hijri New Year, which heralds the beginning of Muharram, the first of 12 months on the Islamic calendar.

On Thursday, Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X: "Congratulations to the people of the UAE and Muslims everywhere on the occasion of Hijri New Year.

"I pray that the year ahead brings lasting peace and stability to the region and the world, and advances progress and prosperity for all."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also said he hoped the start of the new year would bring "peace, stability and prosperity" in a message on X.

