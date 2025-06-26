President Sheikh Mohamed calls for lasting peace in message to mark Islamic New Year

President Sheikh Mohamed on Thursday spoke of his hope for "lasting peace and stability" in the region in a message marking the start of the Islamic New Year.

The UAE leader struck an optimistic tone as he sent his congratulations on social media to the people of the Emirates and Muslims across the globe.

The Islamic, or Hijri New Year, began on Thursday after the crescent Moon heralding the start of the first Islamic month of Muharram was sighted in Saudi Arabia.

The occasion is typically a time for quiet reflection rather than large-scale celebrations. In contrast to Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha, no religious observances are typically held.

"Congratulations to the people of the UAE and Muslims everywhere on the occasion of Hijri New Year," Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X.

"I pray that the year ahead brings lasting peace and stability to the region and the world, and advances progress and prosperity for all."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said he hoped the start of the new year would bring "peace, stability and prosperity" in a message on X.

Public and private sector workers across the UAE will be granted a public holiday on Friday for the new Islamic New Year.

Sheikh Mohamed looked to the year ahead the day after he held talks with Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, in Doha.

The two leaders discussed the latest developments in the Middle East, as well as joint efforts to strengthen relations, before talks focused on the Israel-Iran ceasefire, state news agency Wam reported.

They stressed the importance of strengthening dialogue and diplomatic solutions as the only way to overcome regional crises and maintain regional and global security.

