Islamic New Year holiday announced for UAE public sector

UAE government workers will be granted a public holiday on Friday, June 27 to mark the start of the new Islamic year, authorities announced on Monday.
The Islamic, or Hijri, New Year, heralds the beginning of Muharram, the first of 12 months on the Islamic calendar.
The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources issued a circular to ministries and federal departments to confirm the public holiday.
In contrast to Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha, no religious observances are typically held for the Islamic New Year. It is generally regarded as a day of reflection rather than celebration.
The holiday announcement will allow for public sector employees to enjoy a full Friday off and extend their weekend.
The UAE government introduced a four-and-a-half day week on January 1, 2022, with public sector employees completing full hours from Monday to Thursday and working from 7.30am until noon on Fridays.
The Sharjah government brought in a four-day working week – with public sector staff having a three-day weekend starting on Fridays – soon after.
Dubai is to introduce a four-day working week for the summer months, but the scheme will come into force after the Hijri New Year is observed.
Employees will be divided into two groups. The first will work eight hours from Monday to Thursday with Friday as a full holiday, while the second will work seven hours from Monday to Thursday and work a half-day on Fridays. The initiative will run from July 1 to September 12.
It follows a pilot plan last summer, launched by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, called Our Summer is Flexible.
The Islamic New Year holiday for the private sector is expected to be announced imminently. Both government and private sector workers are usually afforded the same number of public holiday dates each year.
