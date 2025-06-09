When is the UAE’s next public holiday?

The Eid Al Adha break may now be over, but there are still more public holidays to look forward to in the UAE this year.

Employees enjoyed an extended weekend from Thursday to Sunday, June 5 to 8, with work resuming on Monday, June 9.

The next public holiday of the year is Islamic, or Hijri New Year, which heralds the beginning of Muharram, the first of 12 months on the Islamic calendar.

This is set to fall on Thursday, June 26, according to the latest astronomical predictions, but if Dhu Al Hijja is a 30-day month, then Islamic New Year will fall on Friday, June 27, instead. When the date is confirmed, it will mark the beginning of the year 1447 in the Islamic calendar.

Expected dates for the UAE's next public holiday

In contrast to Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha, no religious observances are prescribed for the Islamic New Year. It is generally regarded as a day of reflection rather than celebration.

After Islamic New Year, the Prophet Mohammed's birthday is expected to be marked on Thursday, September 4.

Meanwhile, Commemoration Day is pencilled in for Monday, December 1, while the public holidays for National Day will probably fall on Tuesday, December 2, and Wednesday, December 3.