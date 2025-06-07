The UAE floating hospital organised an Eid Al Adha celebration for Gazan patients. Photo: Operation Chivalrous Knight 3
UAE floating hospital brings Eid joy to Gaza patients

Event offers psychological support to children and families receiving treatment aboard vessel in Al Arish

Ali Al Shouk
Ali Al Shouk

June 07, 2025

The UAE floating hospital in the Egyptian city of Al Arish held an event for children and patients from Gaza to mark Eid Al Adha, offering a moment of relief and celebration amid the trauma of war.

Organised by medical staff, volunteers and support teams, the event featured face painting, games and the distribution of Eid gifts to patients and their families.

The initiative aimed to provide psychological support, rehabilitative therapy and lift the spirits of those receiving care aboard the hospital vessel.

“The initiative is a testament to the hospital’s humanitarian message to boost morality and happiness for patients and their families onboard of the vessel,” said Dr Omran Mohammed Alefari, director of the UAE floating hospital. “It is important to provide a comprehensive medical and supportive environment for the patients, especially in such days.”

The 100-bed floating hospital set sail from the UAE in February last year and docked in Al Arish port in Egypt as part of Operation Gallant Knight 3.

Docked at the Egyptian port of Al Arish, it receives patients through the Rafah border crossing and is part of the broader humanitarian effort ordered by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed - serving as a lifeline for Palestinians affected by the conflict.

Its humanitarian efforts are part of the UAE’s mission to ease the suffering of the injured and sick amid the dire circumstances faced by Palestinians in Gaza.

The hospital has provided medical services to thousands of patients since the launch of its services for Palestinian people.

It has also performed more than 3,600 surgical procedures across specialities, provided physical therapy services to approximately 9,500 cases and fitted 23 prosthetic limbs for patients.

The hospital was established by the UAE’s Ministry of Defence, the Department of Health Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Ports Authority group, and includes about 100 medical and administrative staff specialising in anaesthesia, general surgery, orthopaedics and emergency services.

