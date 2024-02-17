Second UAE ship carrying aid for Gaza arrives in Egypt

Live updates: Follow the latest from Israel-Gaza

The second UAE aid ship carrying 4,544 tonnes of humanitarian supplies for the people of Gaza arrived in the Egyptian port of Al Arish in anticipation of its delivery to the Palestinian territory.

The ship, which departed from the Port of Fujairah on February 3, carried 4,303 tonnes of food, 154 tonnes of shelter materials and 87 tonnes of medical aid provided by Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation, and the Emirates Red Crescent.

Upon its arrival, UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs Dr Sultan Al Neyadi landed in Al Arish and inspected the aid as well as three warehouses that are currently holding the remaining aid from the UAE until they are able to cross the Rafah border crossing.

“The United Arab Emirates, from the beginning of this conflict, has sent more than 160 planes carrying humanitarian aid relief and medicine as part of its air bridge programme under the Gallant Knight 3 operations that launched under the directives of His Highness President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed,” Dr Al Neyadi told The National while inspecting the ship in Al Arish port.

UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Sultan Al Neyadi, inspects a ship carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza at a port in Al Arish, Egypt. Victor Besa / The National

“The UAE has spared no efforts both diplomatically and in its humanitarian efforts throughout this conflict to show that it does not simply pledge but makes efforts through action to help our Palestinian brothers and sisters,” he added.

During his tour of the UAE humanitarian efforts in Al Arish, Dr Al Neyadi was joined by other officials including the UAE’s Ambassador to Egypt Mariam Al Kaabi as they inspected three warehouses containing medical supplies and humanitarian goods such as food items.

Tensions at Rafah border

About half of Gaza's population of 2.3 million people have been forced to flee to Rafah, which the UN has described as a “pressure cooker of despair” after Israel had first called it a safe zone.

Over the weekend, Israeli forces carried out arrests in Gaza's largest functioning hospital, health officials and the military said, as airstrikes hit across the enclave and rain battered Palestinians taking shelter in Rafah.

Nearing its fifth month of conflict, Israel's war on the Gaza Strip has killed at least 28,858 people, mostly women and children, according to the territory's health ministry.

Tensions at the Rafah border crossing rose over the weekend when a limited fire broke out on the Palestinian side amid increased security preparations on the Egyptian side.

The UAE vessel is carrying 4,544 tonnes of humanitarian supplies for the people of Gaza. Victor Besa / The National

Egyptian security had increased its “security preparedness” and is closely following the situation in Rafah and is “ready to deal with any potential scenarios” that may break out at the border, an Egyptian army source in the border city of Al Arish told The National without specifying the exact measures.

Checkpoints around the border city of Al Arish were stepped up over the last several days with several trucks carrying cement and concrete blocks could be seen making their way to the crossing.

A group of displaced citizens next to the Rafah land crossing from the Palestinian side burned car tyres in front of the main gate of the crossing, then opened the crossing gate and attacked trucks carrying food aid that were on their way to the Gaza Strip, Egyptian media cited a border authority spokesman as saying.

World Health Organisation doctors in Gaza told The National that the remaining operational hospitals in Rafah are making contingency plans for an expected Israeli military incursion, but warned they would not be able to cope.

“Of course, we are working with our partners in Rafah, the remaining three hospitals, to prepare for when the Israeli military operation takes place but I reiterate that even if the contingency plans are in place, they are nowhere sufficient enough for the level of catastrophe we expect,” Dr Rik Peeperkorn, WHO representative for the Palestinian territories who is currently in Gaza.

Floating aid ship set to arrive

Rashid Al Mansoori, the Emirates Red Crescent Acting Secretary-General, told The National that in the coming days, another ship that had been converted into a field hospital will arrive in Al Arish port and preparations are in place to transport medical doctors and personnel to run the ship once it is operational.

An Emirati ship has sailed from Abu Dhabi to Egypt to act as a 'floating hospital' to treat Palestinians affected by the Israel-Gaza war. All photos: Wam

The 100-bed floating hospital set sail from the UAE on February 8 to provide crucial medical support to Palestinian patients affected by the Israel-Gaza war and is expected to arrive in the coming week, Mr Al Mansoori added.

The repurposed vessel – which has 100 medical and administrative staff on board – will be docked off the coast of the Egyptian city of Al Arish to support relief efforts for Gaza.

The hospital has operating rooms, intensive care facilities, a laboratory, a pharmacy and medical warehouses.

The vast ship, which sailed from Khalifa Port, also boasts an evacuation plane and boat and fully equipped ambulances to transport patients.