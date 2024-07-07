President Sheikh Mohamed marks Islamic New Year with call for peace

President Sheikh Mohamed has issued a call for peace and harmony as Muslims around the world observe the Islamic New Year.

The head of state sent out his congratulations on social media on Saturday evening, on the eve of the occasion.

The Islamic, or Hijri New Year, heralds the beginning of Muharram, the first of 12 months on the Islamic calendar.

On the occasion of Hijri New Year, I congratulate the people of the UAE and Muslims around the world. May God bless us this year as we pray for peace, harmony, and prosperity for all. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) July 6, 2024

"On the occasion of Hijri New Year, I congratulate the people of the UAE and Muslims around the world," Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"May God bless us this year as we pray for peace, harmony, and prosperity for all."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, shared a similarly uplifting message, wishing for the new year to bring "goodness, peace and stability".

Read More Islamic New Year holiday announced for UAE private sector

"May God grant us all success in this new Hijri year to work for the benefit of the country and its people," he wrote on X.

Hijri New Year is being marked with a paid holiday on Sunday for the public and private sector.

In contrast to Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha, no religious observances are prescribed for the Islamic New Year. It is generally regarded as a day of reflection rather than celebration.