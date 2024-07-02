Islamic New Year holiday announced for UAE private sector

Private-sector workers will be granted a public holiday on Sunday to mark the start of the Islamic New Year, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The paid leave was announced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

The public holiday for federal government workers has not been confirmed, although staff in the public sector typically do not work during the weekend.

Public and private-sector staff are typically afforded the same number of holidays each year.

The Islamic, or Hijri New Year, heralds the beginning of Muharram, the first of 12 months on the Islamic calendar.

It will be observed across the Emirates on Sunday.

As with other Islamic holidays, the day Muharram is marked changes each year, based on the lunar cycle.

In contrast to Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha, there are no religious observances prescribed for the Islamic New Year and it is generally regarded as a day of reflection rather than celebration.