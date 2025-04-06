Dubai to build eight-lane bridge over Dubai Creek to ease traffic

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai" target="_blank">Dubai’s</a> Roads and Transport Authority on Sunday announced that work will start on an eight-lane bridge over <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/10/how-abra-captains-on-dubai-creek-break-their-fast-with-a-quiet-iftar/" target="_blank">Dubai Creek</a> to ease traffic around Deira and Bur Dubai. The bridge will span 1,425 metres, with four lanes in each direction. It will link Infinity Bridge with the Port Rashid Development Area. It will cost Dh786 million and is expected to support 16,000 vehicles per hour. The bridge will rise 18.5 metres above the surface of Dubai Creek, the authority said, and the navigational channel will be 75 metres wide, allowing various types of vessels to pass through. It will have pedestrian and cycling paths, with elevators to aid anyone crossing the bridge. Roads extending 2,000 metres will also be constructed to connect the bridge with the existing roads on both sides of Dubai Islands and Bur Dubai areas. The authority is leading a comprehensive road-building strategy to help ensure Dubai's infrastructure can keep pace with continued population growth. Dubai's population passed 3.5 million in 2022 and now stands at more than 3.9 million. Dubai Government is set to invest heavily in infrastructure in the years ahead as it sets its sights on growing its population to 5.8 million by 2040. In October, Dubai unveiled its largest government budget for 2025-2027, with spending of Dh272 billion. In 2025, expenditure is set at Dh86.26 billion, with 46 per cent to be spent on infrastructure, including roads, bridges, transport systems and renewable energy centres, as well as the Al Maktoum Airport development. In January, a 300-metre <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/28/new-bridge-on-sheikh-zayed-road-to-improve-access-to-dubais-mall-of-the-emirates/" target="_blank">bridge </a>connecting Sheikh Zayed Road to the Mall of the Emirates was opened to ease traffic levels in one of the busiest districts of the emirate. The bridge provides direct access to the mall and aims to cut travel times in half.