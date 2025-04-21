Klaus Schwab, chairman of the board of trustees of World Economic Forum speaks at the World Governments Summit. Chris Whiteoak / The National
World Economic Forum launches search for new chairman as founder steps down after 55 years

Vice chairman Peter Brabeck-Letmathe is appointed as interim chairman, with committee set up to select new chief

Deena Kamel
April 21, 2025