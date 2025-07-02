UAE sends another 2,500 tonnes of aid in ship to Gaza

A ship was sent by the UAE carrying 2,500 tonnes of aid for the people of Gaza.

The shipment, docked at Ashdod port in Israel ahead of being sent on to Gaza, was laden with food packages containing essential goods such as flour, dates, milk and tea, state news agency Wam reported on Wednesday.

"These supplies aim to support the population, alleviate their suffering and help them withstand the harsh conditions and famine threatening their lives," Wam said.

"This initiative comes in response to the critical needs and tragic circumstances faced by the people of Gaza, as hundreds of thousands of displaced and affected families endure worsening hardship, with severe shortages of food, water and medicine, and a collapse in basic living conditions."

The aid was delivered under the UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 project. Launched in 2023 by President Sheikh Mohamed, the operation has been carried out in collaboration with Emirates Red Crescent, and humanitarian and charitable institutions in the UAE.

More than 55,000 tonnes of aid have been delivered on more than 500 flights, six transport ships and 2,500 lorries to Gaza. In a separate Birds of Goodness operation, more than 3,700 tonnes of humanitarian aid has been dropped from the air by parachute into areas inaccessible over land.

