Hatim Awad was taken to the UAE for treatment under the Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 initiative. Wam

UAE evacuates critically injured child from Gaza for hospital treatment

Toddler recovering after suffering second and third-degree burns in strike that killed his entire family

June 21, 2025

A three-year-old boy seriously injured in an air strike on Gaza is on the road to recovery after receiving urgent treatment in the UAE.

Hatim Awad suffered major injuries, including second and third-degree burns to his body, in an Israeli attack on the enclave. The strike killed his entire family.

Hatim was evacuated under the UAE’s Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 initiative, a humanitarian mission launched last year under the directive of President Sheikh Mohamed.

The child arrived at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City in Abu Dhabi on June 12 to begin comprehensive treatment, Dr Abdulqader Almessabi, chief medical officer at the hospital, said in a report by state news agency Wam.

Dr Almessabi added that Hatim's condition has since improved significantly.

His evacuation was co-ordinated with other authorities to ensure his safety throughout the journey to the hospital.

Updated: June 21, 2025, 11:29 AM
