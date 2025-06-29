Sheikh Hamdan says Dubai will host World Sports Summit in December

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on Sunday said the World Sports Summit will be held in Dubai from December 29-30.

It is expected to feature participation from leading sports stars, experts and decision-makers from around the world.

“This summit will bring together top officials, coaches, specialists and current and former sports stars from around the world in Dubai to shape the future of the sports sector globally,” he said.

“Through this unique gathering in Dubai, we aim to harness new opportunities in the sector, while addressing current and future challenges, so that sport continues to play a vital role in bringing people together, inspiring generations, supporting the economy, developing talent, and becoming more enjoyable and beneficial for its fans and followers.”

The World Sports Summit will be organised by the Dubai Sports Council and be held at the Madinat Jumeirah. Participants representing various sporting bodies, teams and federations will discuss the future of the industry in the context of economic, legislative, regulatory and social frameworks.

“This summit will discuss the future of both team and individual sports and will explore ways to support national teams and sports clubs to enhance their performance,” Sheikh Hamdan added. “We also place emphasis on the important role of educational institutions and sports academies in preparing talents of all ages and across various sporting disciplines.”

Central topics of discussion at the summit will include avenues to enhance audience engagement.

A personal passion

Sheikh Hamdan is a passionate sport enthusiast and advocate for physical activity. He often shares his experiences in events such as free diving and Spartan races on social media.

In 2017, he launched the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), a month-long campaign that encourages residents to commit to 30 minutes of daily exercise for 30 consecutive days. The initiative has since become an annual event.