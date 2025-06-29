Dubai to build two bridges to improve City Walk traffic

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority on Sunday announced road improvement plans to improve traffic in the City Walk area of the city.

The busy Al Safa Street will be widened to cut down travel time from 12 minutes to three minutes, increasing the number of lanes from three to four and introducing pedestrian walkways. The scope of it will extend from the junction of Al Safa Street with Sheikh Zayed Road to the junction with Al Wasl Street, more than 1.5 kilometres.

Two new bridges and tunnels will also be constructed, with a combined length of more than three kilometres, doubling the street’s capacity from 6,000 to 12,000 vehicles an hour in both directions.

The first bridge is set to serve traffic coming from Al Wasl Street towards Sheikh Zayed Road and Financial Centre Street while the second bridge will accommodate traffic coming from Al Satwa Road towards Sheikh Zayed Road and Financial Centre Street.

Improving connectivity

“The project serves a vital district renowned for hosting numerous tourism, cultural, and sporting events, and is home to key landmarks such as City Walk and Coca-Cola Arena,” the authority posted on X.

“It also enhances connectivity with Downtown Dubai and nearby developments along Financial Centre Street, an area inhabited by over one million residents,” Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the RTA, added.

It comes as the transport authority works to improve traffic in the emirate at 40 locations over the summer period, with June to September earmarked as the months when workers can make the most progress with road improvement projects.

The work will cover 22 major streets, nine school zones, more than five development areas, and several internal roads in the Tolerance District, Al Khawaneej 2 and Nad Al Sheba.

There will also be traffic enhancements at locations such as Jumeirah Village Circle towards Hessa Street, Ras Al Khor Road, Al Thanya Street, and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street. Additional improvements are to be made to Al Meydan Street, Al Sa’ada Street, Al Asayel Street, and the junction of Al Wasl Street with Al Manara Street.

