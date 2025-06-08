A series of traffic improvements across 40 locations in Dubai are scheduled to be made between June and September. RTA
Dubai's RTA begins major roadworks project to run through the summer

Projects taking place between June and September to 'minimise disruption'

June 08, 2025

The transport authority in Dubai has begun work to improve traffic in the emirate at 40 locations over the summer period.

The first phase of the work will cover 22 major streets, nine school zones, more than five development areas, and several internal roads in the Tolerance District, Al Khawaneej 2 and Nad Al Sheba, stated the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). The roadworks will be carried out to “minimise disruption to daily traffic flow”, the RTA said in a statement released on Sunday.

The next phase will include traffic enhancements at locations such as Jumeirah Village Circle towards Hessa Street, Ras Al Khor Road, Al Thanya Street, and King Salmanbin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street. Additional improvements are to be made to Al Meydan Street, Al Sa’ada Street, Al Asayel Street, and the junction of Al Wasl Street with Al Manara Street.

The RTA is also undertaking roadworks at nine school zone locations including upgrades at the Al Warqa 1 school complex, the construction of an additional bus entrance at Gems Education in Al Warqa 3, the widening of access and exit points around The English College in Al Safa 1 on Sheikh Zayed Road, and the installation of a signal-controlled pedestrian crossing on Al Seedaf Street in Al Barsha 1.

Work is also being carried at “five major development zones” as a result of the emirate's population growth and booming economy, the RTA said.

This includes the construction of a direct access route to Al Muhaisnah labour camps from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, upgrades to Al Mustaqbal Street (Brookfield) for improved access to newly developed residential communities, better connectivity between Al Khail Road and Al Asayel Street via Al Marabea Street, and enhancements at Nad Al Hamar junction near Lootah Mosque. Additionally, new parking facilities will be developed to serve the Zayed Educational Complex in Oud Al Muteena 1.

Internal roadworks will also be carried out in areas including Tolerance District, Al Khawaneej 2, Jebel Ali Industrial 1, Nad Al Sheba, and Al Warqa. Pedestrian walkways will also be constructed in Al Quoz Creative Zone to “improve pedestrian safety”.

