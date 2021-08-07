New bridge to speed up traffic flow in Dubai's Nad Al Sheba area

The new bridge is part of the broader Dubai-Al Ain Road project, which involves widening the three-lane road to six lanes and building six interchanges along the 17km stretch

A new bridge to speed up traffic flow is the latest improvement along the Dubai-Al Ain Road.

The new interchange in the Nad Al Sheba area was completed and opened for use this weekend.

It is part of a broader project to improve traffic flow along a 17km section from the junction of Dubai-Al Ain Road with Emirates Road up to Bu Kadra-Ras Al Khor intersection. It involves constructing six key intersections along the road and widening it from three to six lanes.

RTA opens new bridge at Nad Al Sheba interchange as part of #Dubai-Al Ain Rd development project.#WamNews https://t.co/Y6d4EM4iV0 pic.twitter.com/GchnId1wBO — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) August 7, 2021

The bridge serves the traffic from and to Dubai-Al Ain Road heading to Nad Al Sheba, Meydan and housing projects including Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubailand Residence Complex, Liwan, Meydan and Dubai Design District.

“RTA has completed 70 per cent of works in the entire Dubai-Al Ain Road development project, one of the biggest road infrastructure projects currently undertaken by RTA," said Mattar Al Tayer, director-general of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

"Upon completion, the project will contribute to the smooth traffic flow while improving the connection with Ras Al Khor Road, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan and Emirates Road, besides serving the existing and future projects on both sides of Dubai-Al Ain Road.

"The project will also double the road’s capacity from 6,000 vehicles per hour per direction to 12,000 vehicles per hour per direction. It will also slash the travel time on the sector of Dubai-Al Ain Road from Bu Kadra intersection to Emirates Road junction from 16 minutes to 8 minutes only in addition to easing tailbacks that used to extend 2 km."

The development of new suburban housing and a major expansion of the city into the desert is part of the city's 2040 plan.

It includes plans to boost the city's population from about 3.3 million in 2020 to 5.8 million in 20 years' time.

na14 mbr Beaches will be extended by 400 per cent and 60 per cent of Dubai will be nature reserves under the 2040 plan.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Directed by: RS Prasanna

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar

If you go The flights Etihad (www.etihad.com) and Spice Jet (www.spicejet.com) fly direct from Abu Dhabi and Dubai to Pune respectively from Dh1,000 return including taxes. Pune airport is 90 minutes away by road. The hotels A stay at Atmantan Wellness Resort (www.atmantan.com) costs from Rs24,000 (Dh1,235) per night, including taxes, consultations, meals and a treatment package.



Klopp at the Kop Matches 68; Wins 35; Draws 19; Losses 14; Goals For 133; Goals Against 82 Eighth place in Premier League in 2015/16

Runners-up in Europa League in 2016

Runners-up in League Cup in 2016

Fourth place in Premier League in 2016/17

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4

Other must-tries Tomato and walnut salad A lesson in simple, seasonal eating. Wedges of tomato, chunks of cucumber, thinly sliced red onion, coriander or parsley leaves, and perhaps some fresh dill are drizzled with a crushed walnut and garlic dressing. Do consider yourself warned: if you eat this salad in Georgia during the summer months, the tomatoes will be so ripe and flavourful that every tomato you eat from that day forth will taste lacklustre in comparison. Badrijani nigvzit A delicious vegetarian snack or starter. It consists of thinly sliced, fried then cooled aubergine smothered with a thick and creamy walnut sauce and folded or rolled. Take note, even though it seems like you should be able to pick these morsels up with your hands, they’re not as durable as they look. A knife and fork is the way to go. Pkhali This healthy little dish (a nice antidote to the khachapuri) is usually made with steamed then chopped cabbage, spinach, beetroot or green beans, combined with walnuts, garlic and herbs to make a vegetable pâté or paste. The mix is then often formed into rounds, chilled in the fridge and topped with pomegranate seeds before being served.

