Abu Dhabi private schools must display performance ratings on plaque at entrance

All private schools in Abu Dhabi must have a plaque showing performance ratings displayed prominently at their entrances.

The move, announced on Monday afternoon by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), is part of a campaign to raise education standards in the emirate.

In the future, performance plaques must also include a well-being mark, showing the efficacy of schools' efforts in improving the social, emotional and physical well-being of pupils and teachers.

The plaques, already on display, must reflect "each school’s latest Irtiqaa inspection rating and National Identity Mark, serving as a clear and visible reference for parents, students and school visitors".

"These plaques represent more than just a rating – they reflect a school’s commitment to academic excellence and to nurturing a strong sense of national identity in our students,” said Sulaiman Al Ameri, acting private education and charter schools sector executive director at ADEK.

“By making performance outcomes visible, we’re encouraging continuous improvement and giving parents a transparent, at-a-glance understanding of school quality.”

The Irtiqaa rating is measured by evaluating schools across a range of criteria including pupils' achievement, personal and social development, teaching and assessment, curriculum quality, pupils' care and well-being, and leadership effectiveness.

The National Identity Mark measures how well schools "embed and promote national culture, values and citizenship within their educational environment".

