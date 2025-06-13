Site investigations are under way to discover the cause of Thursday's Air India plane crash. Photo: Getty Images
Prayers held at Dubai temple for victims of Air India crash

Guru Nanak Darbar gurudwara offers condolences to families after Boeing 787-Dreamliner crash in India’s Ahmedabad

June 13, 2025

Worshippers at a Sikh temple in Dubai offered prayers on Friday for more than 240 people who were killed when an Air India plane crashed shortly after take-off in Ahmedabad, western India.

The Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai said the Air India Flight 171 crash was a “horrifying tragedy” and expressed grief over the loss of lives after the Gatwick-bound Boeing 787-Dreamliner crashed into a residential neighbourhood near an airport in Gujarat state on Thursday.

“This is not just an airline tragedy, it is a human tragedy that has pierced through the soul of our global family,” said Surendra Singh Kandhari, chairman of the gurudwara in Dubai, which is based in Jebel Ali.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.”

He prayed for strength for the families and eternal peace for the victims of the crash.

One person survived as the plane with 242 people on board flew low over a residential neighbourhood near the airport and crashed into a medical hostel before erupting in flames.

There were 169 passengers from India, 53 from Britain, seven from Portugal and one from Canada, two pilots and 10 cabin crew.

India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has begun investigations to determine the cause of the crash and Boeing has said it will offer full support to the probe.

