Inside Abu Dhabi's child abuse centre offering sanctuary to those in need

In a quiet corner of Abu Dhabi, a 24-hour centre is working to ensure that no child at risk “slips through the cracks”.

Known simply as the Child Centre, the unit operates under the Family Care Authority and brings together experts from across the child protection spectrum from social workers, case managers, psychologists, police, prosecutors and doctors to intervene when a child is in danger.

“The Child Centre is a specialised entity that focuses on ensuring the well-being and protection of children of all ages, nationalities, and ethnicities in Abu Dhabi,” Naema Al Shehhi, case manager at the centre told The National.

“There is a multidisciplinary approach. It brings together several entities: social workers, case managers, psychologists, law enforcement including both police and prosecution, and medical professionals. We also work with schools, hospitals, and any entity that interacts directly with children.”

How are incidents reported?

Based in Khalifa City, all of these services are housed under one roof, allowing staff to respond quickly and efficiently.

“We often receive reports from schools or hospitals and co-ordinate with them when creating intervention plans,” Ms Al Shehhi said.

The range of cases the centre sees is wide, from physical, emotional and sexual abuse, to neglect and exploitation such as forced labour or trafficking.

“We receive various types of cases: psychological, sexual, or physical abuse; exploitation including child labour or trafficking; and cases of neglect where children lack proper care,” she said.

While some reports come from hospitals or schools, others are submitted directly by the public.

“We receive reports through various channels: the hotline (800 444), our online portal, hospitals, police, prosecution, and sometimes directly from the public,” she said.

How are cases assessed?

Once a report is filed, the team begins with a risk assessment to identify where the danger is coming from.

“Each case is assessed individually. The first step is a risk assessment. We identify the source of risk – whether it’s a parent, another child, a stranger -and tailor the next steps accordingly,” Ms Al Shehhi said.

“If a parent is the source of risk, we may interview the child at school to avoid influence or pressure. Only after understanding the risk do we involve the parents.”

In cases of serious and immediate danger, action is swift. “We assess whether the child can safely return to their environment. If not, alternative care is arranged – ideally within the extended family. If that’s not possible, we place the child in a shelter. Our services run 24/7. When a child is at immediate risk, action is taken within hours.”

That kind of fast response is not common in the UAE, and that is exactly the point.

“Compared to police or prosecution processes, our intervention is more immediate and especially in child abuse cases. We act quickly and prioritise high-risk cases,” she said.

She said most of the abuse cases she sees are not malicious but happen because of a lack of education. “While child abuse is common, many cases stem from a lack of education or awareness. In such cases, we focus on educating and empowering parents.”

Still, the more serious cases leave a mark.

“Most of the abuse we see is unintentional, due to lack of awareness. But intentional abuse cases do occur and those are the ones that stay with you the most. Children don’t always have the awareness or means to report what’s happening to them.”

Who is supported?

In terms of age, the centre can help everyone from newborns to teenagers.

“We receive cases from children as young as a few months old up to 18 years.”

And while their work touches many aspects of child welfare, adoption cases are handled elsewhere. “We don’t handle adoption cases. There’s a separate centre that specialises in that,” she said.

Often, a case may begin with a school, a hospital, or a family member reaching out but it can also come from a parent walking into the centre in distress.

Once the team determines how serious the risk is, they build a response plan. “We conduct a comprehensive evaluation, implement an intervention plan, and follow up before closing any case.”

Even then, follow-ups continue. “Our case management process continues after the initial intervention,” Ms Al Shehhi said. “We conduct a comprehensive evaluation, implement an intervention plan, and follow up before closing any case.”

Children with special needs are considered high-risk, and their cases are treated with even greater caution.

Ms Al Shehhi said that while it is natural for parents or schools to report to police, they are always welcome to come directly to the centre.

“We encourage families and schools to report directly to us, unless there’s immediate danger then they should go to the police, who will refer the case to us.”

In the end, she said, if a child is unsafe and nobody acts, the consequences can be devastating.

“Children cannot protect themselves, and the adult they’re living with determines the quality of their life. If there’s danger and our entity doesn’t intervene, there may be no way the child can be removed from that environment.”

ONCE UPON A TIME IN GAZA Starring: Nader Abd Alhay, Majd Eid, Ramzi Maqdisi Directors: Tarzan and Arab Nasser Rating: 4.5/5

What are the influencer academy modules? Mastery of audio-visual content creation. Cinematography, shots and movement. All aspects of post-production. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement. Tourism industry knowledge. Professional ethics.

LILO & STITCH Starring: Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders Director: Dean Fleischer Camp Rating: 4.5/5

House-hunting Top 10 locations for inquiries from US house hunters, according to Rightmove Edinburgh, Scotland Westminster, London Camden, London Glasgow, Scotland Islington, London Kensington and Chelsea, London Highlands, Scotland Argyll and Bute, Scotland Fife, Scotland Tower Hamlets, London

At a glance Global events: Much of the UK’s economic woes were blamed on “increased global uncertainty”, which can be interpreted as the economic impact of the Ukraine war and the uncertainty over Donald Trump’s tariffs. Growth forecasts: Cut for 2025 from 2 per cent to 1 per cent. The OBR watchdog also estimated inflation will average 3.2 per cent this year Welfare: Universal credit health element cut by 50 per cent and frozen for new claimants, building on cuts to the disability and incapacity bill set out earlier this month Spending cuts: Overall day-to day-spending across government cut by £6.1bn in 2029-30 Tax evasion: Steps to crack down on tax evasion to raise “£6.5bn per year” for the public purse Defence: New high-tech weaponry, upgrading HM Naval Base in Portsmouth Housing: Housebuilding to reach its highest in 40 years, with planning reforms helping generate an extra £3.4bn for public finances

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Who has been sanctioned? Daniella Weiss and Nachala

Described as 'the grandmother of the settler movement', she has encouraged the expansion of settlements for decades. The 79 year old leads radical settler movement Nachala, whose aim is for Israel to annex Gaza and the occupied West Bank, where it helps settlers built outposts. Harel Libi & Libi Construction and Infrastructure

Libi has been involved in threatening and perpetuating acts of aggression and violence against Palestinians. His firm has provided logistical and financial support for the establishment of illegal outposts. Zohar Sabah

Runs a settler outpost named Zohar’s Farm and has previously faced charges of violence against Palestinians. He was indicted by Israel’s State Attorney’s Office in September for allegedly participating in a violent attack against Palestinians and activists in the West Bank village of Muarrajat. Coco’s Farm and Neria’s Farm

These are illegal outposts in the West Bank, which are at the vanguard of the settler movement. According to the UK, they are associated with people who have been involved in enabling, inciting, promoting or providing support for activities that amount to “serious abuse”.