President Sheikh Mohamed hosts ceremony to honour foster mothers

President Sheikh Mohamed honoured a group of foster mothers at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi and expressed his gratitude for their compassionate efforts in providing a nurturing environment for young children.
During the ceremony, Sheikh Mohamed also met the children under their care at the Family Care Authority.
He highlighted how the women have played a crucial role in helping the children “integrate into the society”, while “supporting their emotional and social well-being”, state news agency Wam reported on Thursday.
Sheikh Mohamed said offering foster care demonstrates a strong sense of social responsibility, and “upholds the values of generosity, compassion and social solidarity that define Emirati society”.
He also reaffirmed the country's commitment to support individuals and organisations that care for these children, highlighting the importance of community involvement in ensuring they are provided with a stable and nurturing environment.
The Family Care Authority (FCA) provides specialised social and support services to advance the quality of life for families in Abu Dhabi. It offers free family counselling for residents and tourists, as well as Emiratis, and has a team of licenced social workers who work to support child protection programmes.
Recently, Sheikh Mohamed said youth represented the strength, wealth and ambition of the UAE, writing on social media platform X about the important role young people play in society.
His comments came on World Youth Skills Day.
