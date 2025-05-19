Osteoarthritis pain could be treated with camel placenta, scientists say

Camel placenta could be the latest biomaterial used in medicine to regenerate damaged tissue, as scientists in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-arabia/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-arabia/">Saudi Arabia</a> explore how effective it may be in treating <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/10/teens-manage-severe-juvenile-arthritis-in-uae-heat-as-doctors-turn-to-ai-for-quicker-treatment/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/10/teens-manage-severe-juvenile-arthritis-in-uae-heat-as-doctors-turn-to-ai-for-quicker-treatment/">osteoarthritis</a>. Cartilage is a critical component in healthy joints but damage caused by old age, obesity and injury can result in painful, life-limiting conditions. Most existing therapies focus on management of symptoms and pain. But scientists hope new research into the use of camel placenta extract in animals with osteoarthritis − the most common chronic joint condition in Saudi Arabia − could help regenerate damaged human tissue. Regenerative therapies using stem cells or platelet-rich plasma extracted from human fat are currently used to treat chronic patients, but this can cost up to Dh30,000 ($8,160). The process involves removing stomach fat through liposuction, spinning the material to extract stem cells, then injecting it back into the patient’s damaged joint. Using, camel placenta − material discarded after birth as waste but loaded with essential amino acids − could be a more affordable alternative, scientists believe. “Camels are highly valued in our culture here in the kingdom, and that deep interest helped spark a new idea for us,” Nouf bin Awad, a health policy specialist and pharmacist at the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, who led the research at King Saud University, told <i>The National</i>. “The benefits of camel milk have been researched, but the placenta was a completely different idea. It offered a great alternative to human placenta, which often comes with ethical concerns when used in medical or cosmetic products. Potentially, this is a good option for those patients who can't go for surgery, which can be a costly approach.” A recent cross-sectional study of adults over 50 in the country found between 30 and 40 per cent were affected by knee arthritis, significantly more than elsewhere. The World Health Organisation estimates that worldwide, around 10 per cent of men and 18 per cent of women over 60 have the condition. According to the kingdom’s Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, there are 1.8 million camels in the country − providing plenty scope to utilise natural biowaste for research and potential medical treatments. Researchers found an injectable treatment using camel placenta reduced inflammation and swelling in rats, while promoting cartilage regeneration. It was also seen to suppress enzymes that break down joint tissue and had a similar effect on pain management as diclofenac − a commonly prescribed arthritis medication − but without the side effects of gastrointestinal problems. The treatment was presented at the Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions 2025 in April, and was awarded a gold innovation award. “At this early stage, the initial cost is low as the camel placenta is the primary component, and a natural by-product that is disposed with after the camel gives birth,” said Ms Awad. “This gives us access to a natural rich resource that in the future we can manage and study further to develop.” Clinical trials with humans are now planned in partnership with the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia, to further develop the novel treatment as a commercially available injectable. Dr Hesham Al Khateeb, an orthopaedic surgeon at Fakeeh University Hospital in Dubai, said the research had potential for wide use. “Placentas have a lot of growth factors and stem cells, while from an abundance perspective you've got a lot of camels in this region, so this should be explored,” he said. “Stem cells are used a lot in arthritis, but usually we take the stem cells from the individual, then inject them. Current treatments for arthritis vary, it's an extensive field. You can start very basic with cortisone injections, which is the gold standard. But it’s not a one size fits all category, as it depends on the degree of arthritis. If it's early stages, this is where this regenerative, biological treatment can be very effective.” The cartilage regeneration market is a significant growth area of medical research, and investment. Globally, the market accounted for $1.16 billion in 2023 and is forecast to be worth $5,62 billion by 2034, analysts at Fortune Business Insights predict. Rising rates of joint disorders and sporting injuries, as well as more people living longer into old age make it an area of healthcare primed for growth. “Osteoarthritis is basically wear and tear of joint cartilage,” said Dr Amrut Borade, an orthopaedic surgeon at International Modern Hospital, Dubai. “The most common factor is old age and other contributing factors like obesity and muscle inactivity. The first line of treatment is lifestyle modification and weight reduction.” While some patients in early stages of osteoarthritis may benefit from supplements, such as fish oils, calcium, glucosamine and chondroitin, doctors can also inject damaged areas with a cortisone steroid or hyaluronic acid to lubricate the joint. “It's actually quite difficult to regenerate completely damaged cartilage, but we want to focus in early stages of osteoarthritis to prevent the progression and protect the cartilage,” said Dr Borade. “Placenta treatments are clearly in experimental stages but do have some promise. There still needs a lot of research, especially when being used in the human body.” The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia is exploring the potential solution to directly address the need for accessible, regenerative osteoarthritis therapies. “We have these promising results and we hope to see this treatment in reality and used by the Ministry of Health and also, by the world,” said Dr Meznah Alturaiki, project and international relations manager at the innovation centre, at the Saudi Ministry of Health.