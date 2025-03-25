Reducing cost of stem cell therapies in Abu Dhabi opens up life-changing opportunities

The possibility of gaining access to life-changing stem cell therapy could finally be in reach for many in the region, thanks to a move by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/14/abu-dhabi-biobank-cord-blood/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi biobank</a> to make the service more affordable. With an ability to treat multiple conditions including autism, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/12/15/multiple-sclerosis-helpline/" target="_blank">multiple sclerosis</a> and even some cancers, as well as providing insurance to protect newborns against future disease, stem cells have the natural power to cure multiple life-limiting ailments. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/27/uae-launches-stem-cells-research-centre-to-advance-cutting-edge-health-care/" target="_blank">Stem cell therapies</a> are delivered in multiple forms and are the bedrock of emerging regeneration therapies and longevity science. They are either extracted at birth from the umbilical cord and placenta and cryogenically stored, or taken from body fat and then re-injected at other sites to regenerate damaged tissue. With average costs starting from around Dh16,000 and rising to more than Dh130,000 for some treatments, the cost of preserving stem cells for future use has been prohibitive for many. Now, costs for private cord blood banking services have been halved by Abu Dhabi Biobank by partnering with M42’s Danat Al Emarat Women’s and Children Hospital, and other facilities such as the Corniche Hospital and Kanad Hospital, to store bio material in a purpose-built centre in Masdar City. It aims to offer more expectant families with an affordable, accessible way to preserve their newborns’ stem cells. “Typically, the market price for stem cell collection and storage, to be stored for several decades, is in the order of Dh15,000 and upwards – the more expensive packages from our competitors are in excess of Dh30,000,” said Paul Downey, general manager of Abu Dhabi Biobank. “Generally storage is offered for 30 years, because that's the useful life of the stem cells. Through efficiencies we've managed to reduce our costs to Dh7,500 for a base package, which is simply collection and storage. It provides that insurance policy. Should you or somebody in your family need them, they're cryopreserved and available for transplant.” Blood collected from a newborn's umbilical cord immediately after birth is a rich source of hematopoietic stem cells, which can develop into various blood and immune system cells. They are regarded as a powerful defence against disease but are often discarded as medical waste. They are kept at -196°C, with storage one of the biggest costs, and are instrumental in the treatment of more than 80 life-threatening diseases. Stem cells can be used to treat leukaemia, lymphoma, bone marrow disorders, immune deficiencies and other genetic conditions like thalassemia and sickle cell anaemia. “People may have heard of stem cells, but they're not clear on what they are and what they can do,” said Mr Downey, who previously established the UK Biobank, which analysed biological samples from 500,000 people. “We have representatives in maternity waiting suites and gynaecology clinics, conveying the message, imparting that education, as this is a one-time opportunity to collect when the baby is born.” The procedure is a painless process for both the mother and baby. Once the baby has been delivered, a needle is inserted into a vein within the umbilical cord and 100ml of blood is collected, from which rich stem cells are extracted. Some biobanks around the world obtain and retain human biological samples, which could be used in future scientific research to tackle disease unforeseen at the time of collection. Stem cells have proven effective in multiple therapeutic treatments, like neuroprotection to prevent or reverse damage to neurons and maintain normal brain function. They can also delay or suppress natural cell death during the ageing process. It is those properties that have contributed to a booming market in regenerative medicine. Dr Steven Victor is chairman of Victor Longevity, and has treated thousands of people with stem cells in the US. Since receiving Dubai Health Authority approval to administer therapies in the UAE, he hopes to bring his life-changing treatments to many more. From the seventh floor of the Clemenceau Medical Centre Hospital in Dubai Healthcare City, he treats joint injuries, dementia and diabetes as well as cosmetic problems such as hair loss and beauty treatments. The former cosmetic dermatologist specialised in liposuction and investigated harvesting stem cells from body fat that would usually be discarded. Dr Victor set up his own clinic in New York where he treated hundreds of patients, from Hollywood stars to sportsmen and women, and those with medical conditions. Now, with DHA approval, he has started offering stem cell treatments from his own Dubai clinic. “To run a sterile, clean room in a sophisticated FDA DHA approved facility, it costs a lot of money,” said Dr Victor. “But if you're looking at what we do and the results, it's really inexpensive compared with traditional surgery. Right now we have approval for aesthetics, anti-ageing and longevity, next month we'll hopefully get official approval for orthopaedics. “We’ve changed people's lives. I can make people look 10 or 20 years younger, and feel 20 years younger. Ageing is inflammation and decreased blood supply, so these cells reduce inflammation. They're 1,000 times stronger than cortisone with no side effects, and increase circulation, so you feel younger.” To date, more than 60,000 transplants have been performed globally using stem cells from umbilical cord blood. Increasing demand for life-saving treatment using cord blood banking, and in other regenerative procedures is growing. Dr Victor, who is 74, used stem cells to resolve a significant lower back problem. After the usual cortisone injection treatments failed, he turned to stem cell therapies to regenerate his lower back and is still playing tennis more than a decade later. “I can make you look younger, I can make you feel younger and I can grow your hair back,” he said. “In the future, I see this being used more widely for things like diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease. These cells in your blood vessels are locked up, but when we take them out, they become activated so they do their magic. “We know they can heal, but when they finish doing what they're doing, they stop. That's the miracle in life – they stop working and go to sleep again, waiting for another problem.” CellSave Arabia is another clinic offering pioneering stem cell therapy services in Dubai, which aims to revolutionise treatments for autoimmune disorders, heart disease, neurological ailments and regenerative medicine. Alia Abdel-Razeq is chief operating officer at CellSave Arabia, and is at the forefront of the stem cell and regenerative medicine revolution in the Middle East. She said costs are likely to continue to come down over time, but that stem cell therapies are currently still an expensive service to deliver. “Now this is a regulated field we've seen a lot of stem cell laboratories opening in Dubai where previously people would travel to Thailand, Korea or Taiwan for stem cell treatments,” said Ms Abdel-Razeq. “It's one of the pillars of regenerative medicine. It doesn't cure all the diseases, but it improves your tissue by slowing down ageing. The mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) boost your regeneration from the inside out. “We try to educate pregnant women about the importance of storing stem cells or donating stem cells. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as the cells that come from a baby are pure. What’s very expensive is the reagents, and everything we use in the lab, but If demand goes up, the prices will come down.”