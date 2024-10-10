Ysabella Amara avoids sunlight as much as possible, due to her condition. Pawan Singh / The National
Ysabella Amara avoids sunlight as much as possible, due to her condition. Pawan Singh / The National

News

UAE

Teens manage severe juvenile arthritis in UAE heat as doctors turn to AI for quicker treatment

Technology helps to speed up insurance approvals for expensive medicine

Nick Webster
Nick Webster

October 10, 2024