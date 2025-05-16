Abrahamic Family House: Guide to interfaith complex ahead of Trump's visit

US President Donald Trump is due to make a visit to the Abrahamic Family House as part of his stay in the UAE.

Mr Trump will attend the interfaith complex on Saadiyat Island on Friday on the second day of his visit to the Emirates.

The centre, which opened in 2023, is home to a mosque, church and synagogue, with more than 100,000 worshippers attending religious services in its first year.

The Abrahamic Family House was built as the physical manifestation of the Document on Human Fraternity signed by Pope Francis and Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, during the late pontiff's visit to the Emirates in 2019.

Also on Friday, Mr Trump is scheduled to meet US embassy staff, participate in a US-UAE business event before making a departure for Washington, which is expected to take place at about 1pm.

Mr Trump arrived in Abu Dhabi on Thursday to a meticulously arranged welcome. He was received by President Sheikh Mohamed at the Presidential Airport.

Mr Trump stopped to speak to Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister.

Also in attendance was Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon, Adviser to the President; Dr Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Office; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the US; and several senior officials.

He later took a tour of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. Later on Thursday evening, he attended a state ceremony at Qasr Al Watan, the grand presidential palace on the Corniche.

