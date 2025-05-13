Emirati benefit claimants to receive training in effort to get back to work

The UAE has launched a scheme to provide training to Emiratis who are receiving financial support from the government, in an effort to help them find work.

The initiative, which has already been in place for several months, was officially announced on Monday by Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment.

Ms Al Mazrui said the project would empower citizens by offering them the opportunity to be productive members of the community.

“We don’t want individuals to depend on the government in financial aid, but we want the person to participate [in society] and be productive," she said.

While the government is always prepared to assist citizens in need, she added, now is the time for them to give back to their country.

“We want to change the mentality in society to sit back and wait for the government to solve challenges. People should take a step forward," Ms Al Mazrui said.

How does the scheme work?

Under the initiative, citizens on low incomes and receiving financial aid will be enrolled in courses that provide the skills they need to return to the workplace. They will continue to receive assistance during their training.

“We don’t want the low-income family to survive, but to thrive. Survival alone is not an option. We want them to be prosperous families participating in society,” Ms Al Mazrui said. “We want them to be contributors, rather than only depending on us."

The UAE’s social welfare programme for low-income citizens is available to Emirati families whose income is less than Dh25,000 ($6,800) a month.

The programme offers Dh5,000 aid a month for citizens over the age of 45, housing allowance up to Dh2,500 a month, university education allowance of Dh3,200 a month to outstanding students and Dh5,000 a month for six months to those who are unemployed.

In addition, the government offers an inflation allowance, which covers food, electricity, water and fuel costs.

More than 3,800 people have already found work through the scheme, Ms Al Mazrui said. The ministry aims to empower 10,000 families to become financially independent by 2030.

The ministry also hopes to increase the number of registered volunteers to 1 million by 2031, from its current level of 630,000.

