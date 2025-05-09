Sheikha Fatima honoured by President Erdogan during official trip to Turkey

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, was on Friday honoured by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for her humanitarian contributions during an official three-day visit to the country.

Sheikha Fatima, who is also chairwoman of the UAE General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, was awarded the Order of the Republic at Istanbul's historic Dolmabahce Palace.

She is the first woman to receive the prestigious accolade, given by the Turkish president on the recommendation of the Cabinet.

"The awarding of the Order of the Republic reflects a high appreciation of Sheikha Fatima's pioneering initiatives, development, humanitarian, and social projects, which have contributed to building more cohesive and prosperous societies," UAE state news agency Wam reported.

"It also highlights the international recognition of the status of the "Mother of the Nation" and her continuous achievements in empowering people and advancing communities, embodying the values of giving."

Sheikha Fatima was earlier accompanied by Emine Erdogan, wife of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on her trip to the palace.

She toured several halls of the palace, which is one of Istanbul's most famous landmarks and once served as the main administrative centre of the Ottoman Empire.

Sheikha Fatima viewed sections of the palace overlooking the Bosphorus, exploring a collection of rare artefacts including works of art and furniture celebrating Islamic culture, state news agency Wam reported.

She arrived in Turkey on Thursday and also attended a fashion show held at the palace.

Mrs Erdogan hosted a luncheon in honour of Sheikha Fatima and her accompanying delegation, attended by several prominent Turkish women figures.

Turkey's first lady said the visit represented a significant opportunity to advance co-operation between the two countries in social and humanitarian fields, women’s empowerment and child and family support.

Sheikha Fatima expressed her pleasure at visiting Turkey, highlighting the strong bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

Accompanying the Mother of the Nation were sheikhas and ministers, including Sheikha Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan, wife of President Sheikh Mohamed; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation; Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Enpowerment; Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education; Dr Amna Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Sana Suhail, Minister of Family; Maryam Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet; Dr Maitha Al Shamsi, Minister of State; Ohood Al Roumi, Minister of State for Governmental Development and Future; and Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State.

