Sheikh Khaled approves 14 new Abu Dhabi housing projects in Dh82 billion plan

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-khaled-bin-mohamed/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-khaled-bin-mohamed/">Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed</a>, Crown Prince of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi">Abu Dhabi</a>, on Friday approved 14 integrated housing projects across the emirate. These projects will involve the construction of 26,000 houses over the next five years, alongside the development of 9,000 residential land plots. The total budget is Dh82.7 billion and contributes towards the government’s Year of Community drive. In line with the government’s commitment to support family stability and social welfare, Sheikh Khaled also approved a series of benefits to the housing loans system. These include a community support subsidy of Dh250,000 to be automatically and retroactively deducted from the total loan amount for all housing loans totalling Dh1.75 million. He also approved the extension of loan repayment periods to up to 30 years. Further flexibility will be introduced in determining monthly repayment values, which will now be adjusted based on monthly income. A deferred-payment home purchase loan will also be introduced for low-income citizens aged 25 to 45, while those above the age of 45 will be eligible for ready-built home grants. In addition, citizens will be exempt from fees related to mutually agreed land plot swaps. Announced in January by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/">President Sheikh Mohamed</a>, 2025 was declared the Year of Community in support of a national drive to promote unity and inclusion across society. In a post on X, Sheikh Mohamed urged “all those who call the UAE home” to contribute towards “improving your community and ensuring that our nation remains an inspiring model of progress and prosperity”. Under the slogan Hand in Hand, the national initiative reflects the leadership’s vision to foster a united and empowered community. “Hand in hand, we will work to strengthen social bonds, foster shared responsibility, and unlock potential for inclusive and sustainable growth,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote. The initiative is being overseen by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed, Deputy Chairwoman of the Presidential Court for National Projects.