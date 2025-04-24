Pope Francis meets The National's Ramola Talwar Badam on the papal flight to Manama in 2022. He blessed a clutch of rosary beads for Catholic friends of Ramola's. The National

Blessed by the Pope: When The National travelled on papal plane ‘Shepherd One’ with Pope Francis

Recapturing unforgettable moments of meeting the late Pope on assignment to record his second historic Gulf trip

Ramola Talwar Badam
Dubai

April 24, 2025