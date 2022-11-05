Pope Francis blesses bawling babies and little children in Bahrain

LIVE UPDATES: Pope's landmark visit to Bahrain

It was a special moment for some Catholic families when his vehicle stopped and Pope Francis blessed young children before a Mass in Bahrain.

Some of the babies bawled when security personnel held them up to the Pope, who was in the popemobile ― as his official car is known.

He chuckled and gently kissed the little ones.

There were close to 30,000 people at the Bahrain National Stadium on Saturday for the second public Mass celebrated in the Gulf region by the head of the Roman Catholic church.

Hala Fayez, a Bahraini parliamentarian, was holding her grandson Mark Metry when the Pope noticed the four-year-old and stood up in the open white vehicle.

Special moment for families when #PopeFrancis blesses children at #Bahrain Mass

“I felt I was holding the whole world in my hand,” says Hala Fayez about the the joy she felt for her four-year-old grandson.

📷 Hadeer Moosa

⁦@TheNationalNews⁩ #Pope #ApostolicJourney #vatican pic.twitter.com/lrJ0A7mpwQ — Ramola Talwar Badam (@ramolatalwar) November 5, 2022

She said she would treasure the quick seconds when the Pope blessed the child.

“It felt like I was holding the whole world in my hands,” she said.

“I felt blessed when he touched my grandson.

“It was amazing, no words can describe my feelings.

Unlike other toddlers who wept when they found themselves taken away from their parents, Mark, who is a little older, stayed quiet.

“It was the most joyful time.”

“He did not cry but he was surprised, he didn’t understand what was going on,” Ms Fayez said.

Her family belongs to a small Arab Catholic community who are Bahraini citizens.

The cheering crowds were quiet and attentive when the Pope led the Mass.

The pontiff preached love, forgiveness and acceptance of people from other nations and faith.

“The whole Mass was very touching, it touched our hearts,” Ms Fayez said.

“Not only Christians, even Muslims who were with us felt this.

“The words in his homily were so true. He said we should be kind to others and there is no point in accepting [only] people who accept us but it is important to love people who are different from us.

“This is what we really need to observe so we can live in peace.”