Dh2bn data centre set for Dubai in venture launched by du and Microsoft

A new Dh2 billion data centre is to be built in Dubai in a collaboration between telecom provider du and Microsoft. The centre is to be developed in phases, with the global tech giant serving as the primary tenant. The "hyperscale data centre" was announced on Tuesday during <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/03/sheikh-hamdan-mydubai-communities/" target="_blank" rel="">Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed</a> visit to Dubai AI Week at Museum of the Future. “The project marks a significant investment in digital infrastructure, reinforcing Dubai's leadership in adopting the latest technologies, innovations and digital services," said Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence. “Data is the wealth of the future and the foundation of technological progress. We remain committed to supporting local and international companies as we harness technology in innovative ways to benefit our communities.” Sheikh Hamdan also reviewed the first Dubai State of AI Report and witnessed the announcement of Dubai’s AI Policy for Government Entities. "The impact of artificial intelligence is now evident in many sectors and fields, and the government sector is certainly one of them," he said. "We want Dubai’s government entities to be fully prepared and ready for the transformations to come. "We reiterate the importance of collaboration among all government entities to exchange knowledge and successful practices in various AI applications in government work." Dubai's first PhD programme in AI was announced by the University of Birmingham Dubai on Tuesday as part of Dubai AI Week. “The academic sector plays a key role in shaping our future,” said Sheikh Hamdan. "Its contribution is crucial in preparing the talent and expertise required to drive Dubai’s future readiness. “The new PhD programme will help develop specialised talent in key areas of artificial intelligence, including smart city development, advanced health care, sustainability and future mobility – core components of Dubai's ongoing digital transformation."