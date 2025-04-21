Sheikh Abdullah meets Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-abdullah-bin-zayed/" target="_blank" rel="">Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed</a>, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Pakistan's Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/asia/2024/03/03/pakistans-parliament-elects-shehbaz-sharif-for-second-term-as-prime-minister/" target="_blank" rel="">Shehbaz Sharif</a> discussed ways to bolster relations between the countries on Monday. The talks took place as Sheikh Abdullah met Mr Sharif to explore "co-operation across a wide range of sectors, including economy, trade, investment and development, aimed at advancing mutual interests and promoting shared prosperity for their peoples", state news agency Wam reported. The talks also explored the outcome of the visit of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/06/09/abu-dhabi-launches-agriculture-centre-to-boost-food-and-water-security/" target="_blank" rel="">Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed</a>, Crown Prince of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="">Abu Dhabi</a>, to Pakistan in February as part of an official visit to the country. Sheikh Abdullah said both countries shared a strong mutual will and commitment to strengthen their partnership and "enhance bilateral co-operation across various sectors, in a way that supports their development goals, and brings prosperity and progress to their people".