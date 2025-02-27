Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, arrives in a rainy Islamabad on an visit to Pakistan on Thursday. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, arrives in a rainy Islamabad on an visit to Pakistan on Thursday. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office

News

UAE

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince arrives in Pakistan on official visit

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed welcomed by the country's President and Prime Minister in Islamabad

The National

February 27, 2025

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, on Thursday arrived in Pakistan on an official visit.

Sheikh Khaled was greeted in Islamabad by Asif Ali Zardari, President of Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a number of senior officials, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.

Pictures shared by the media office showed the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince taking cover under an umbrella provided by the welcoming party on a rainy day in the capital city.

The trip comes weeks after President Sheikh Mohamed held high-level talks with Mr Sharif in Abu Dhabi. During that meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Sharif reviewed ways to bolster co-operation and strengthen ties in sectors including the economy, trade and development, state news agency Wam reported.

Long-standing friendship

In January, Sheikh Mohamed met Mr Sharif in the city of Rahim Yar Khan as part of a visit to Pakistan. Mr Sharif travelled to the UAE in May of last year in support of the deep-rooted ties between the countries.

The UAE is home to more than one million Pakistani citizens, representing the second-largest expatriate community behind India.

Relations between the UAE and Pakistan date back to the foundation of the Emirates. Pakistan was among the first nations to recognise the country after it was established in December 1971.

Updated: February 27, 2025, 1:51 PM