Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed to begin official visit to Singapore on Tuesday

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will begin an official visit to Singapore on Tuesday.

It follows an invitation by Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, state news agency Wam reported on Sunday.

During the visit, Sheikh Khaled will meet Mr Wong, along with senior officials and executives from leading Singaporean companies in fields such as advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and urban planning.

The discussions will focus on strengthening co-operation across sectors of mutual interest.

Earlier in October, Sheikh Khaled travelled to Norway on an official visit. He held talks with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and explored ways to advance co-operation across new, developing and high-growth sectors.

On October 1, Sheikh Khaled concluded an official visit to Qatar and discussed ways to enhance ties across strategic sectors during his talks with Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar. Sheikh Khaled also met Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and highlighted the importance of deepening collaboration in several areas.

It was the latest in a series of high-level meetings this year aimed at further cementing long-standing ties between the countries.

Last month, Sheikh Khaled completed an official visit to India and witnessed the signing of partnerships between UAE and Indian bodies that extended the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement established in May 2022.

