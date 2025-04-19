UAE Aid Agency to build mosque and cultural centre in Chad

An agreement between the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> Aid Agency and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/30/uae-sent-5000-food-packages-for-sudanese-refugees-in-chad-during-ramadan/" target="_blank">Chad</a>'s Ministry of Finance has been signed to build a mosque and cultural centre in the African republic. Under the agreement, the Sheikh Zayed Mosque will be built on an area of 5,000 square metres and will accommodate 10,000 worshippers – 5,000 inside the mosque and 5,000 in the courtyard and surrounding area. State news agency Wam reported that the site will also include a public library and a religious school. The cultural centre will include 16 classrooms, administrative offices, multipurpose halls for lectures, workshops and cultural activities, and a library. The centre will organise iftar meals, offer training courses and host joint Emirati-Chadian national events. The agreement was signed by Dr Tareq Al Ameri, chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, and Tahir Nguilin, Minister of Finance, Budget, Economy, Planning, and International Co-operation of Chad. Attending the signing, Minister of State Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan commented that this mission emphasises the importance of international co-operation in development, reconstruction, and humanitarian aid, as well as enhancing cultural exchange between peoples and nations around the world. “The UAE has always been a pioneer in humanitarian, developmental, and charitable work, building bridges of culture, knowledge, and civilisational communication, and strengthening bilateral relations with various countries for the betterment of humanity,” he said. Dr Al Ameri emphasised the national and global responsibility of the UAE Aid Agency in implementing development projects and initiatives, providing vital assistance, improving living conditions, and creating tangible and sustainable positive impact across regions and continents. He stressed that these responsibilities included the construction of mosques and cultural centres, early recovery and stabilisation programmes after disasters and rapid humanitarian interventions. Mr Nguilin expressed deep gratitude and appreciation to the UAE for humanitarian, developmental and charitable efforts in Chad. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> on Friday met Mahamat Deby Itno, President of Chad, at Al Shati Palace in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a>. The two leaders discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues, state news agency Wam reported. Sheikh Mohamed also noted the progress being made in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/18/president-sheikh-mohamed-meets-president-of-chad/" target="_blank">UAE-Chad relations.</a>