President Sheikh Mohamed meets President of Chad

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> on Friday met Mahamat Deby, President of Chad, at Al Shati Palace in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a>. The two leaders discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues, state news agency Wam reported. Sheikh Mohamed also noted the progress being made in UAE-Chad relations. “Our talks focused on opportunities to further expand the growing ties between the UAE and Chad, aimed at promoting lasting economic growth and advancing the development ambitions of our nations and peoples,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X. Discussions also focused on opportunities in trade, economy, investment, energy, infrastructure and other sectors. The two men stressed the importance of working to promote regional peace and stability in a way that enhances development and prosperity for the countries and people of the region. Mr Deby thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his hospitality. Last month, a total of 5,000 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/30/uae-sent-5000-food-packages-for-sudanese-refugees-in-chad-during-ramadan/" target="_blank">food packages were sent to Chad</a> and distributed by the UAE Aid Co-ordination Office in Chad’s capital, N’Djamena, to support iftar programmes throughout Ramadan. More than 20,000 Sudanese refugees were supported in camps in Treguine and Breidjing, along the east of Chad in the Ouaddai region, with 3,500 aid packages. Elsewhere in N’Djamena and its surrounding suburbs, 1,500 food parcels and 33 tonnes of dates were distributed in partnership with Chad's Ministry of Social Action, Solidarity and Humanitarian Affairs, which benefited about 30,000 people. The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the President of the State; Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State; Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Dr Ahmed Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; and Rashid Al Shamsi, UAE ambassador to Chad.