UAE sends 5,000 food packages to Sudanese refugees in Chad

Humanitarian aid continues to flow into Chad from the UAE to support refugees displaced by the continuing civil war in Sudan.

A total of 5,000 food packages were sent to the country and distributed by the UAE Aid Co-ordination Office in Chad’s capital, N’Djamena to support iftar programmes throughout Ramadan, state news agency Wam reported on Sunday.

More than 20,000 Sudanese refugees were supported in camps in Treguine and Breidjing, along the east of Chad in the Ouaddai region, with 3,500 aid packages.

Elsewhere in N’Djamena and its surrounding suburbs, 1,500 food parcels and 33 tonnes of dates were distributed in partnership with Chad's Ministry of Social Action, Solidarity and Humanitarian Affairs, which benefited about 30,000 people.

“The UAE implements extensive efforts to provide the necessary humanitarian aid for Sudanese refugees in neighbouring countries while supporting the host communities, enhancing their ability to deliver humanitarian responses and contributing to supporting social and economic stability, through the delivery of essential supplies,” said Rashid Al Shamsi, UAE ambassador to Chad.

“This is of particular prominence during the holy month of Ramadan, which is in line with the legacy of the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was committed to providing support and assistance, to meet the needs of families in need across the world, during the holy month.”

The Sudanese Armed Forces are wrestling for control of the country with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and allies, as the start of the civil war nears its two-year anniversary.

Since the conflict began in April 2023, more that 12.5 million people are understood to have been displaced, with many of them fleeing to neighbouring countries.

Volvo ES90 Specs Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW) Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

Representing%20UAE%20overseas %3Cp%3E%0DIf%20Catherine%20Richards%20debuts%20for%20Wales%20in%20the%20Six%20Nations%2C%20she%20will%20be%20the%20latest%20to%20have%20made%20it%20from%20the%20UAE%20to%20the%20top%20tier%20of%20the%20international%20game%20in%20the%20oval%20ball%20codes.%0D%3Cbr%3E%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESeren%20Gough-Walters%20(Wales%20rugby%20league)%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EBorn%20in%20Dubai%2C%20raised%20in%20Sharjah%2C%20and%20once%20an%20immigration%20officer%20at%20the%20British%20Embassy%20in%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20she%20debuted%20for%20Wales%20in%20rugby%20league%20in%202021.%0D%3Cbr%3E%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESophie%20Shams%20(England%20sevens)%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EWith%20an%20Emirati%20father%20and%20English%20mother%2C%20Shams%20excelled%20at%20rugby%20at%20school%20in%20Dubai%2C%20and%20went%20on%20to%20represent%20England%20on%20the%20sevens%20circuit.%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFiona%20Reidy%20(Ireland)%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EMade%20her%20Test%20rugby%20bow%20for%20Ireland%20against%20England%20in%202015%2C%20having%20played%20for%20four%20years%20in%20the%20capital%20with%20Abu%20Dhabi%20Harlequins%20previously.%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km On sale: Available to order now Price: From Dh801,800

Results: 5pm: Maiden (PA) | Dh80,000 | 1,200 metres Winner: Jabalini, Szczepan Mazur (jockey), Younis Kalbani (trainer) 5.30pm: UAE Arabian Derby (PA) | Prestige | Dh150,000 | 2,200m Winner: Octave, Gerald Avranche, Abdallah Al Hammadi 6pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round 3 (PA) | Group 3 Dh300,000 | 2,200m Winner: Harrab, Richard Mullen, Mohamed Ali 6.30pm: Emirates Championship (PA) | Group 1 | Dh1million | 2,200m Winner: BF Mughader, Szczepan Mazur, Younis Al Kalbani 7pm: Abu Dhabi Championship (TB) | Group 3 | Dh380,000 | 2,200m Winner: GM Hopkins, Patrick Cosgrave, Jaber Ramadhan 7.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) | Conditions | Dh70,000 | 1,600m Winner: AF La’Asae, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

The schedule December 5 - 23: Shooting competition, Al Dhafra Shooting Club December 9 - 24: Handicrafts competition, from 4pm until 10pm, Heritage Souq December 11 - 20: Dates competition, from 4pm December 12 - 20: Sour milk competition December 13: Falcon beauty competition December 14 and 20: Saluki races December 15: Arabian horse races, from 4pm December 16 - 19: Falconry competition December 18: Camel milk competition, from 7.30 - 9.30 am December 20 and 21: Sheep beauty competition, from 10am December 22: The best herd of 30 camels

The specs Engine: Four electric motors, one at each wheel Power: 579hp Torque: 859Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh825,900 On sale: Now

The End of Loneliness

Benedict Wells

Translated from the German by Charlotte Collins

Sceptre

Leaderboard 64 - Gavin Green (MAL), Graeme McDowell (NIR) 65 - Henrik Stenson (SWE), Sebastian Soderberg (SWE), Adri Arnaus (ESP), Victor Perez (FRA), Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) 66 - Phil Mickelson (USA), Tom Lewis (ENG), Andy Sullivan (ENG), Ross Fisher (ENG), Aaron Rai (ENG), Ryan Fox (NZL) 67 - Dustin Johnson (USA), Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez (ESP), Lucas Herbert (AUS), Francesco Laporta (ITA), Joost Luiten (NED), Soren Kjeldsen (DEN), Marcus Kinhult (SWE) 68 - Alexander Bjork (SWE), Matthieu Pavon (FRA), Adrian Meronk (POL), David Howell (ENG), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA), Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR), Sean Crocker (USA), Scott Hend (AUS), Justin Harding (RSA), Jazz Janewattananond (THA), Shubhankar Sharma (IND), Renato Paratore (ITA)

Skewed figures In the village of Mevagissey in southwest England the housing stock has doubled in the last century while the number of residents is half the historic high. The village's Neighbourhood Development Plan states that 26% of homes are holiday retreats. Prices are high, averaging around £300,000, £50,000 more than the Cornish average of £250,000. The local average wage is £15,458.

At a glance Global events: Much of the UK’s economic woes were blamed on “increased global uncertainty”, which can be interpreted as the economic impact of the Ukraine war and the uncertainty over Donald Trump’s tariffs. Growth forecasts: Cut for 2025 from 2 per cent to 1 per cent. The OBR watchdog also estimated inflation will average 3.2 per cent this year Welfare: Universal credit health element cut by 50 per cent and frozen for new claimants, building on cuts to the disability and incapacity bill set out earlier this month Spending cuts: Overall day-to day-spending across government cut by £6.1bn in 2029-30 Tax evasion: Steps to crack down on tax evasion to raise “£6.5bn per year” for the public purse Defence: New high-tech weaponry, upgrading HM Naval Base in Portsmouth Housing: Housebuilding to reach its highest in 40 years, with planning reforms helping generate an extra £3.4bn for public finances

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: seven-speed auto Power: 420 bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: from Dh293,200 On sale: now

Election pledges on migration CDU: "Now is the time to control the German borders and enforce strict border rejections" SPD: "Border closures and blanket rejections at internal borders contradict the spirit of a common area of freedom"

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request

A State of Passion Directors: Carol Mansour and Muna Khalidi Stars: Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah Rating: 4/5