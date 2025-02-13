UAE and African partners to host high-level humanitarian conference for Sudan

The dire humanitarian situation in Sudan is not drawing enough attention from the world, a senior UAE official told The National on Thursday.

“While conflicts are taking place in the Middle East and Europe – and these are important – there is a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented proportion in Sudan that is overlooked,” said Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation.

The UAE, Ethiopia, the African Union (AU) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) are set to jointly host a high-level humanitarian conference in Addis Ababa on Friday, aiming to mobilise urgent support for the Sudanese people as the conflict in the country nears its two-year mark.

The conference, held on the sidelines of the AU Summit, seeks to raise international attention to the humanitarian crisis in Sudan and ensure aid reaches those in need despite increasing restrictions to access, Ms Al Hashimy said.

Sudan’s civil war, which started in April 2023 between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions and devastated the country.

Famine has been detected in at least five areas, including three camps for displaced people in Darfur, the Integrated Food Security Classification has said.

Both the Sudanese government and the RSF have been implicated in obstructing the delivery of humanitarian aid during the conflict. Aid groups say they struggle to reach the most vulnerable as warring parties limit access, especially in Darfur.

The UAE is expected to announce a $200 million aid package in Friday’s summit, senior officials told The National, bringing its total humanitarian assistance for Sudan since the outbreak of war to $600 million. The funds will be channelled through UN agencies and other humanitarian organisations.

“The global community should focus on Sudan and take concrete steps to alleviate the suffering of its people,” Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told The National. “Relief assistance should not be politicised. It is essential to underscore that no entity should have the right to arbitrarily challenge lifesaving assistance.”

Ms Al Hashimy noted that “the initiative comes ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan", a time when humanitarian efforts traditionally intensify.

The UAE also called for a ceasefire during holy month, a call rejected by the Sudanese army.

This conference marks the first major international effort this year dedicated to the humanitarian situation in Sudan, with organisers hoping to push the international community to step up support.

