Sheikh Hamdan praises Emirates Flight Catering for its crucial role in Dubai's aviation sector

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/03/sheikh-hamdan-mydubai-communities/" target="_blank">Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed</a>, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has praised Emirates Flight Catering for the role it plays in the success of Dubai's aviation sector. During a behind-the-scenes tour of the in-flight catering provider, Sheikh Hamdan viewed the operations that support the Emirates fleet and more than 100 international airlines departing from Dubai. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-hamdan-bin-mohammed/" target="_blank">Sheikh Hamdan</a> said the visit offered a first-hand look at Emirates Flight Catering's "impressive scale, advanced smart systems, and strong focus on quality, innovation and sustainability", in a post on social media platform X. Footage of the visit offered a rare glimpse into one of the world's largest in-flight catering operations. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/emirates-opens-its-first-kosher-food-facility-in-dubai-and-not-just-for-in-flight-catering-1.1079080" target="_blank">Emirates Flight Catering</a> has grown steadily since it was founded in 2003. It now has more than 14,000 employees and serves 498 flights daily. Each day, the team produces more than 250,000 meals, which Sheikh Hamdan said is "a remarkable achievement that reflects the competitiveness and excellence of Dubai’s aviation sector". During the tour, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed by chief executive Shahreyar Nawabi on the company's increasingly high-tech approach to aviation catering. Emirates Flight Catering is investing in state-of-the-art food preservation systems, intelligent supply chains and a major expansion of production capacity to meet rising demand. It is doing so while balancing environmental initiatives aimed at reducing waste and promoting sustainability. Sheikh Hamdan praised the company as a model of efficient management, strategic growth and innovation.