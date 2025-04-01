Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid pays respects to Umm Al Quwain Ruler after mother's death

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, offered condolences to Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, on Tuesday. A three-day period of mourning was declared on Monday following the death of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/31/three-days-of-mourning-announced-in-umm-al-quwain-as-mother-of-ruler-passes-away/" target="_blank">Sheikha Hassa bint Humaid bin Abdulrahman Al Shamsi</a>, Sheikh Saud’s mother. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, also visited Sheikh Saud to pay his respects. Condolences were also sent by Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. "With hearts that believe in God's will and destiny, the Court of His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah mourns the passing of Sheikha Hassa bint Humaid bin Abdulrahman Al Shamsi, who passed away today," the state news agency Wam reported Sheikh Saud as saying on Monday. Also offering condolences were Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, and Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman. Flags are to be flown at half-mast during the mourning period announced by the Ruler's Court, Wam reported. The funeral prayer was held on Monday following dhuhr prayers at Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque in Al Ras, Umm Al Quwain.